Bob Hogan could use some help to find information about old schools

The problem arose as to which small country school would be expanded to become the “magnet school” and which schools would be closed. Besides being a center for local education, the numerous small neighborhood schools often had served as community centers, with Sunday schools being organized — which often later became churches — polling places, and meeting places for political and social events. As a result, many people favored the idea of consolidation, as long as the school in their community was not one of the ones to be closed.

Anything to do with those schools: class photos, old report cards, text books, whatever, is of interest to Bob. Melissa Gaither, of the Harmony branch of the Iredell County Public Library, says they can scan old photos, clippings and report cards and return the originals to their owners in minutes.

Or you can take photos and other memorabilia to the Statesville Historical Collection at 212 N. Center St., Statesville, Wednesdays through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. and Dr. Steve Hill will assist you. You may also contact Dr. Hill at 704-878-2383 for other times to meet.

Bob says he will share with me what he finds, and I will share his findings with you Readers; we will all be richer for what is found and our county’s history will be more complete. What is found will also be shared with Dr. Steve Hill’s collection in Statesville and with the Harmony branch of our county library — a win-win for everyone.

