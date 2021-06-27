Bob Hogan could use some help to find information about old schools

Robert “Bob” Hogan, 73, is a fine fellow and as such is the vice president of the Harmony Hill Campmeeting Committee. He was the fellow who invited me to the big singing at Harmony which I wrote about in my column back in March. Although a Rockingham native himself, Bob’s children went to Harmony Elementary School and then to North Iredell High, so he has an interest in the schools of Iredell County, especially the old country schools that used to be around Harmony.
One school in particular, the Virginia Dare School, has caught Bob’s interest. The Virginia Dare School, according to an old Statesville Landmark, closed for good in August of 1929 and the building was sold the following December. According to Bob, “If you take Rabbit Road from Harmony (Little Wilkesboro Road) and go to the end to Holly Springs Church, turn left, the Virginia Dare School was across the street in a field.” This is in the vicinity of Houstonville.
As to why an Iredell County school was named after the baby who has been called “the first non-Indian child born in what would be the United States,” is a mystery. Virginia Dare, you may recall from North Carolina history, was born in 1587 on Roanoke Island on the North Carolina coast and baby Virginia and her parents were members of Sir Walter Raleigh’s mysterious “Lost Colony.”
Much fragmentary information, as Bob knows, can be found by searching old Statesville newspapers on microfilm. For example, from “News Items from the County Schools” in the Dec. 29, 1921 Landmark, we find that on Friday, Dec. 23, the Virginia Dare School closed for the Christmas holiday with a Christmas tree, presents, a program and guests.
The different grades sang carols and songs. Then there were recitations and a school play, involving, one assumes, most or all of the 90 pupils enrolled at the school. Some of the surnames of specific children mentioned in the article are: Boger, Griffin, Harp, Hayes, Heath, Hunter, Keller, Padgett, Patterson, Privette, Shaver, Tharpe and York.
Besides the Virginia Dare School, Bob wants to know more about the Bethel School, the Gum Grove School, the Harmony Farm Life School, the Holly Springs School, the Houstonville Academy, the Houstonville School, the Mount Tabor School, the Olin Academy, the River Hill School, the Turnersburg School and the Williamsburg School.
Bob would like to know where the schools were exactly located, who the teachers were and any other information on them he can find.
These schools were segregated. There may be, and probably are, other one- and two-room schools for Black and for white children that will be remembered in the Turnersburg and Eagle Mills townships. Most of the schools for white children were ultimately consolidated with the Harmony School in the mid-1920s.
For instance, in 1924, there were 87 county schools in operation. After consolidation, which began that year, there were 30. The small country schools usually only taught students through the eighth grade. If, say, three or four of the small schools were consolidated, then rural students could have an opportunity for some high school education like the students in Statesville and Mooresville systems.
The problem arose as to which small country school would be expanded to become the “magnet school” and which schools would be closed. Besides being a center for local education, the numerous small neighborhood schools often had served as community centers, with Sunday schools being organized — which often later became churches — polling places, and meeting places for political and social events. As a result, many people favored the idea of consolidation, as long as the school in their community was not one of the ones to be closed.
Anything to do with those schools: class photos, old report cards, text books, whatever, is of interest to Bob. Melissa Gaither, of the Harmony branch of the Iredell County Public Library, says they can scan old photos, clippings and report cards and return the originals to their owners in minutes.
Or you can take photos and other memorabilia to the Statesville Historical Collection at 212 N. Center St., Statesville, Wednesdays through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. and Dr. Steve Hill will assist you. You may also contact Dr. Hill at 704-878-2383 for other times to meet.
***
Bob says he will share with me what he finds, and I will share his findings with you Readers; we will all be richer for what is found and our county’s history will be more complete. What is found will also be shared with Dr. Steve Hill’s collection in Statesville and with the Harmony branch of our county library — a win-win for everyone.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”