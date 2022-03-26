Board of Elections: Security 'locked down' for upcoming contests

If there’s one message that the Iredell County Board of Elections wants to get across, Director Susie Jordan made it clear.

“I want everyone to feel comfortable about our elections. We want people to know their vote counts,” Jordan said. “I want people to feel good about the process. It’s one vote, and it’s their vote.”

With the beginning of absentee voting on Monday, the subject of election integrity will once again be in the spotlight.

Jordan said they are well aware of the questions people have with elections and how votes are counted, and the Board of Elections in Iredell County as well as at the state level listen to those concerns. She said part of how she hopes to address those concerns is by being transparent with the public.

“There are so many misconceptions, so many untruths. If you want the straight of the story, call us,” Jordan said. “If you see an irregularity, whether it’s at a one-stop location or on Election Day, call us, and let us deal with it. We encourage that.”

And she said if they see something they think is suspicious, to let them know at the Board of Elections.

Jordan said that the controversy around election integrity isn’t just an issue that makes the work of the Board of Elections more fraught, but one that can end up discouraging voters from even casting ballots.

“It saddens me when people have so much misinformation and they feel like what’s the use?” Jordan said. “North Carolina has it locked down, and you can rest assured Iredell County has it locked down.”

She said that throughout many of the processes of preparing for elections, multiple people are involved to check each part to ensure the election’s integrity, including public observers. Many of the checks are open to the public and attended by representatives from both major political parties.

She said one of the good things about having representatives from both parties as it also shines a light on the fact that many ballots aren’t cast for just one political party. Voters are complex in their motivations and it shows on the ballot.

“What they assume, and what they see, can be very different,” Jordan said. “And sometimes, people just vote in one contest. They’re all over the board.”

When counting votes in a close North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice race a few years ago, many noticed that on the same ballots, plenty of voters were split between both parties when it came to voting for the President of the United States and Governor of North Carolina.

That surprised some during the recount, but Jordan said with a growing number of non-affiliated voters, that trend is likely to only increase.

But while voters will continue to be fickle and hard to perfectly predict, the scrutiny over the results remains part of the public discourse.

Increased attention

Questions about election integrity have been brought up more often by conservatives and Republicans after former President Donald Trump claimed it was a rampant issue; first when he won the electoral college vote in 2016, but lost the popular vote, and then again in 2020 when he lost both.

That trend of Republican presidential candidates losing the popular vote has been common. Since the 1992 presidential election, only George W. Bush won the popular vote and electoral college vote in 2004 over Democratic candidate John Kerry.

However, Trump’s claims emboldened advocates for more scrutiny in recent years. That includes locally, as Rep. Jeff McNeely made headlines calling for investigations into election integrity in North Carolina, a state won by Trump twice. He and other politicians from the Freedom Caucus held press conferences and demanded to see voting equipment in Durham County, which is one of the state’s strongest Democratic territories. McNeely and others were denied access and eventually backed down from that request.

McNeely said he did not question the results in Iredell County.

While accusations of voter fraud are common, cases have proven difficult to find for those often accusing election workers and the companies that make the equipment and software of being corrupted by domestic and foreign interests.

One of the last reported cases of voter fraud in Iredell County came in 2011, but the circumstances also prove that elections are secure, Jordan said.

A woman voted through the county’s absentee option, and then cast a provisional ballot on Election Day. While they had called a radio station just after voting on Election Day, the vote was flagged and investigated.

A total of eight people have faced investigations stemming from 2011 incidents, though not all were brought up on criminal charges. Most involved issues with addresses used by voters, with the question often being whether they knowingly or unknowingly broke the law. One incident involved criminal charges for a family that moved out of its residence and former Statesville councilman Flake Huggins, who was present and helped transport one of them to their polling place.

Most cases tend to be a small number of people voting illegally due to questions of residence and sometimes noncitizens attempt to vote, but rarely are connected to larger, organized efforts, though those sometimes happen. One case came in 2018 when a race for the Ninth Congressional District was disputed after a Republican candidate’s campaign was found to have financed an illegal voter-turnout effort.

And while there are a handful of cases where laws are broken, Jordan points out that the system for voting in North Carolina and Iredell County helps ensure fair elections.

Keeping elections secure

Perhaps one of the most important measures that elections in North Carolina take is having paper ballots. While there will always be questions for some whether all votes are legal or counted correctly, Jordan points out the fact that if there is a question about the results, election officials can look at the paper ballots to re-check the results. Jordan said even with the electronic ballot marking devices used by some voters, a paper copy of the ballot is made.

“Across the state, we have to have paper ballots,” Jordan said. “That creates a paper trail… We have a paper trail after every election.”

Those paper ballots are put into counting machines, which are put through logic and accuracy testing before leaving the building before each election, a process that is open to the public. Jordan said during that process, results are audited as well that making sure the software and hardware produce votes correctly for all candidates.

Jordan said in her time with the Iredell Board of Elections since 2006, they’ve never had a machine produce an incorrect count, something they check for after elections by doing hand counts of selected races and precincts to make sure there isn’t a mistake.

As far as concerns about double-voting with an absentee ballot and then on Election Day, Jordan notes there are several checks and balances in the process. The Board of Elections tracks voter history and would know on Election Day that someone had been given an absentee ballot. While a person can still ask for a provisional ballot in that case of a mistake as human error is possible, there will be scrutiny to make sure they haven’t cast two ballots.

Jordan said both at the polling place and after Election Day, there are checks and balances to make sure a person doesn’t vote twice.

“It’s a check, a check, and a re-check. We make sure all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed,” Jordan said.

The Board of Election also works to make sure deceased voters aren’t on their rolls. Workers check with the Register of Deeds each day, as well as with the Department of Health and Human Services, and receive tax office notifications, Clerk of Court notifications, near relative notification in regard to deaths.

She also dismissed the idea of hackers changing votes as their voting machines don’t have modems or ways to connect to the internet, which would be illegal under state law. The results are taken from the counting machines to a computer not connected to the internet, uploaded, double-checked, then taken to another computer to upload the results online. Tallies on election night aren’t considered official as canvassing and certification of results on the local and state level don’t happen until the next week.

In a fact sheet from the state’s board of elections, it noted their is no evidence of a successful attack on voting or election systems in North Carolina.

Jordan said while keeping elections secure is always a concern, she doesn’t see an area where North Carolina or Iredell County definitively need improvement.

“There is nothing I would change because we are locked down secure in that process,” Jordan said.

She said like the security cages the Board of Elections recently received, there are small things that will add a layer of security, but it hasn’t had concerns with the security of machines before.

“We didn’t do this feeling like we weren’t secure,” Jordan said. “This is just another way, another layer, in the chain of custody that keeps it locked up.”

Upcoming elections

Those checks and balances, testing, and security will come in focus once again as North Carolina gears up for its upcoming elections.

Absentee voting starts on Monday for North Carolina’s primary and municipal elections. The primary was moved after courts ruled that maps drawn by the Republican-led General Assembly were not lawful. After several lawsuits and redrawn maps, the election was moved from March to May.

Absentee ballots are already being mailed out for the upcoming election, with May 10 set as the last day to request one. One-stop early voting begins on April 28, and ends May 14. Election Day is set for May 17.

One-stop voting sites are as follows: In Statesville at the Iredell Board of Elections, 203 Stockton St.; in Mooresville at the War Memorial, 220 N. Maple St.; and at the Lake Norman Fire Department, 1518 Brawley School Road; in Troutman at the Troutman Town Library, 215 W. Church St.; and in Harmony at the Harmony American Legion, 3085 Harmony Highway.

