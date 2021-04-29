Blue Star Mothers lend helping hands

Members of the Blue Star Mothers of America Inc. volunteered their time and served food to those attending the grand reopening of Richard’s Coffee Shop on April 15.

Several ladies noted that they serve food at the coffee shop every Thursday before a holiday. They named this special day a Welcome Back event and had the opportunity to visit with everyone on their first Thursday back in person.

In addition to the food that the group served, a special flag cake, which was made by Loretta Scottie, daughter of Bob “Hoot” Evers, was served during the celebration.

The local NC4 Southern Piedmont Blue Star Mothers meets at the VFW in Statesville, and Roseann Phillips serves as president of the chapter.

On the national’s organization’s website, it noted that the first meeting was conducted Feb. 1, 1942, with 300 mothers meeting in Flint, Michigan. It continued by telling that the “organization provides support for active duty service personnel, promotes patriotism, assists veterans’ organizations and are available to assist in homeland volunteer efforts to help our country remain strong.”