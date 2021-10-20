 Skip to main content
Blood drives planned this month in Statesville
Several American Red Cross blood drives are planned in the area.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will host a blood drive from 2-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

The funeral home is at 705 Davie Ave., Statesville

On Oct. 27, First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave., will host a blood drive from 1-5:30 p.m.

Red Cross officials said the need for blood is urgent.

To schedule an appointment at any of these drives, visit redcrossblood.org.

