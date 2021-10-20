Blood drives planned this month in Statesville

From staff reports
Several American Red Cross blood drives are planned in the area.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will host a blood drive from 2-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
The funeral home is at 705 Davie Ave., Statesville
On Oct. 27, First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave., will host a blood drive from 1-5:30 p.m.
Red Cross officials said the need for blood is urgent.
To schedule an appointment at any of these drives, visit redcrossblood.org.
