Blood drives planned this month in Statesville, Troutman

From staff reports
Several American Red Cross blood drives are planned in the area.
The first will be held Monday from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 225 Morgan St., Troutman.
Another will be held Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Statesville Family YMCA, 828 Wesley Drive, Statesville.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will host a blood drive from 2-6:30 p.m. The funeral home is located at 705 Davie Ave., Statesville
And on Oct. 27, First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave., will host a blood drive from 1-5:30 p.m.
Red Cross officials said the need for blood is urgent.
To schedule an appointment at any of these drives, visit redcrossblood.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.