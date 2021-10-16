Blood drives planned this month in Statesville, Troutman

Several American Red Cross blood drives are planned in the area.

The first will be held Monday from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 225 Morgan St., Troutman.

Another will be held Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Statesville Family YMCA, 828 Wesley Drive, Statesville.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will host a blood drive from 2-6:30 p.m. The funeral home is located at 705 Davie Ave., Statesville

And on Oct. 27, First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave., will host a blood drive from 1-5:30 p.m.

Red Cross officials said the need for blood is urgent.

To schedule an appointment at any of these drives, visit redcrossblood.org.