Blood drive at Chestnut Grove Community Center planned for Feb. 21

While the Chestnut Grove Community Center’s blood drives are a regular occurrence, the timing of this one has special meaning during Black History Month, as well as at a time when blood supplies are low.

On Feb. 21, the center at 223 Chestnut Grove Road will host a blood drive from 2-6:30 p.m.

Organizer Dorothy Woodard said that with sickle cell disease’s prevalence among Black people, the regular blood drives help out their neighbors as well as others.

“We know people in the community who have sickle cell, and we want to help them and anyone else we can,” Woodward said.

According to the data available to Woodard from the Red Cross, the blood drives at Chestnut Grove have collected at least 928 units of blood over the years.

There is a great need for donations at this time, the Red Cross says.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is a dangerously low blood supply. This is serious. The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants,” the Red Cross says.