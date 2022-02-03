Blood drive at Chestnut Grove Community Center planned for Feb. 21

While the Chestnut Grove Community Center’s blood drives are a regular occurrence, the timing of this one has special meaning during Black History Month, as well as at a time when blood supplies are low.
On Feb. 21, the center at 223 Chestnut Grove Road will host a blood drive from 2-6:30 p.m.
Organizer Dorothy Woodard said that with sickle cell disease’s prevalence among Black people, the regular blood drives help out their neighbors as well as others.
“We know people in the community who have sickle cell, and we want to help them and anyone else we can,” Woodward said.
According to the data available to Woodard from the Red Cross, the blood drives at Chestnut Grove have collected at least 928 units of blood over the years.
There is a great need for donations at this time, the Red Cross says.
“There is a dangerously low blood supply. This is serious. The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants,” the Red Cross says.
It said that there has been an overall 10% in blood donations since March 2020 due to a number of factors caused directly and indirectly by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well. With that in mind, all donors at this drive will be emailed a $20 Amazon gift card, a press release says.
Woodard said the center schedules one of its blood drives in February to celebrate Black History Month, and with the building’s history, it is a part of local Black history.
Chestnut Grove Community Center Inc. was founded in 1970 as a group of Chestnut Grove residents who wanted to maintain, for community use and historic preservation, the physical structure that formerly housed Chestnut Grove Elementary School. That school, serving children in grades one through eight, was one of a small number of segregated facilities in Iredell County used to educate Black citizens, according to a news release. Chestnut Grove residents subsequently purchased the building from the Iredell County Board of Education.
How to donate
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process.
To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the blood donor app. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors who are 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health could be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL