Blessing of the Bikes prays for motorcyclists well-being in body and spirit

As a pastor, the Rev. Kenny Wallace of Providence Church Of The Living God is always praying for people’s well-being, but on Saturday, he was wearing his biker gear as he blessed 24 motorcycles and more than 40 motorcyclists in the church’s parking lot.

Wallace prayed over the bikers and riders and gave them a prayer cloth enclosed with “A Biker’s Prayer” for whenever they might need to call upon God down the road.

“I told them if they ever (are) on the road, and feel down and need a moment, just pull that out, read the prayer, if you get teared up, take the napkin to wipe it off and hold the cloth while your pray, and then put it back in there for your next ride,” Wallace said.

Rich Little of the Christian Motorcycle Association also prayed for the riders at the event as well

“So they got blessed twice,” Wallace said with a smile.

The pastor thanked the association as well as American Legion Post 65 for their help with the fundraiser for the church’s security system. Wallace also thanked the Providence church family and the Patriot Guard Riders.

The second annual Blessing of the Bikes will be April 16, 2022.

