Blake Palmer throws hat in Iredell County Board of Commissioners race

Blake Palmer announced his candidacy for a spot on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Friday, citing his dismay with the current one.

“As a lifelong Republican, I’ve watched with dismay as our current Board of Commissioners has supported higher taxes, embraced COVID mandates, recklessly spent taxpayer money, and sat by silently as parental rights were stripped away in our schools,” Palmer said in a news release. “Simply put, our County Commissioners run for office as Republicans, but govern as Democrats. It’s time we elect a real conservative to our Board of Commissioners.”

Palmer said in his campaign, he will highlight the “reckless” spending of the current board of commissioners and “will fight to lower spending, responsibly handle taxpayer money, and address funding for areas that need it the most, such as infrastructure in our high growth and rural regions. I will also oppose any tax increase on the taxpayers of Iredell County.”

In the release, he said he will hold the board of education accountable for mask and vaccine mandates by withholding supplemental funding to schools with mandates. He said he will vote to withhold any funding to eliminate “Critical Race Theory” being taught in the schools.

Palmer mentioned zoning issues as well.