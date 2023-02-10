"Black Mooresville: The Untold Story" event is Saturday at 2 p.m. at The Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville. All are invited to view the documentary, enjoy the festivities and learn more about the history of the town.

This showing is part of Mooresville’s 150th birthday celebration.

"By me studying my history, it makes me a better person," said the Rev. Curtis Johnson as he reflects on the months he spent working on this project. "When I talk to people now, I talk through my own eyes and my own experience. The Lord said to take my experiences and my talent and do this project," he says. After taking a deep breath, he continues. "Now I can see the beginning of the harvest. I hope this documentary opens conversation, so people will know more — understand more — and all of us will have a better relationship toward one another."

“After the event,” Library Director Marian Lytle said, “the documentary film — in its entirety — and all of the individual interviews will be available through the Mooresville Public Library Local History and Archive digital exhibits.”

Presented by the town of Mooresville, the Mooresville Public Library, Iredell County Television and Mooresville’s 150th History volunteers, this presentation will include the 60-minute documentary, guest speakers, memorabilia and a time of fellowship.

In a release it noted that “as the town of Mooresville celebrates 150 years since being incorporated, the documentary dives into the Black community’s integral roles and impacts that weren’t detailed in the archives.”

The documentary, which is the vision of Johnson, president of the local NAACP chapter, will include living memories of current residents, oral histories, photographs and events of the last 150 years of the Black residents of the community.

The town’s large celebration steering committee appointed Lytle to name a history subcommittee and, she noted, Johnson brought the idea to them to do a documentary about Black Mooresville.

The 150 History Town Committee endorsed the idea, it was noted in the town’s news release, and by September 2022, interested community members were invited to gather and kick off the project.

Lytle praised the volunteers who have worked hard on this project including Johnson, the Rev. Gavin Gabriel and Sharnetta Clark-Gordon.

“They have spent countless hours,” she said.

“Black Mooresville: The Untold Story” documentary is directed and produced by the Iredell County Television’s Shawn Eckles with Johnson, Gabriel and Clark-Gordon serving as the narrators.

Eckles, of Troutman, noted, that he made his first documentary in 2005 and started Iredell County Television in 2015.

Being able to be a part of this documentary “is a unique experience,” he said. “It’s unique because people right now don’t realize that people right here in the 1950s still lived in a segregated area. And just to put it in perspective, the people who experienced this still live here. To listen to these stories, most of the people who told them would normally not speak on camera, and in particular they would not talk about these experiences.”

Lytle shared that they have “gotten a wealth of wonderful interviews, a treasure trove of information. I’ve just been amazed at the information found.”

And, she continued, she would love for additional photographs, articles, letters and more to continue coming in to add to this collection.

Thirty people have been interviewed, and Lytle noted that eventually all 30 will be available online on the library’s website.

“This four month process has been a labor of love for those involved and will be a treasure for future generations. The film in its entirety, as well as the individual interviews and many of the photographs, will be available on the Mooresville Public Library Local History & Archives digital exhibits collection,” Lytle shared.

However, there is no exact timeframe for when it will all be available, she added.

In the release, it was shared that Clark-Gordon, who along with Johnson helped in the interview process, worked with residents to feel comfortable and heard during interviews, provided voice overs for some of the documentary, and will be the co-emcee of the premiere event.

“I was told there was no record of Black history for Mooresville. This is going to be life-changing for some because they’re getting to tell their story,” she said. “I was just excited to be part of it and have learned a lot, some I knew nothing about. I’ve learned things about my family as well.”

Clark-Gordon said this documentary gave many longtime residents the chance to tell their stories, their successes, and the changes they’ve seen since the town became incorporated on March 3, 1873. She stresses this documentary is for “everyone, not just the Black community.”

Eckles noted that some of those individuals who took part in the documentary will also be there to share some words.

“I hope that the people in the town of Mooresville will take the words they hear and actually work together and include everyone.”

He noted that to him, this documentary “puts into perspective how far we have come locally and nationally and also puts in perspective how much farther we have to go” as he noted that the stories they tell are the same.

Noting the “phenomenal job” that Johnson and all the volunteers have done, Lytle said she was personally thankful to be a part of the process along with the library’s Special Collections staff Andy Poore and Sara McKee, and would encourage others to come and see this special event.

“We really didn’t have a very full history of the Black community here, and this is really filling a gap on the history of our living residents and the story they could tell from their family,” Lytle shared. “We did have some, but this is giving us a wealth (of information) and some of these interviews, because they are going to be in the public domain, they could be used for future projects and grandchildren can see and hear family. What a treasure that will be for this community.”