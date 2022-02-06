Black History Month: Morningside, Unity schools have storied history

The firemen said the children stood and cried as they watched their school burn. The fire broke out about 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 1916. A defective flue had set the roof on fire. The Greensboro Daily News reported that the fire department had responded promptly, but a break in the hydrant occurred and they had to wait until more hose could be brought to reach another source for water.

The Daily News noted that the children were “marshaled out under the direction of the cool-headed principal, C.W. Foushee.” The Green Street Graded School sat on Green Street in the heart of the African American community in Statesville. The fire department needed 2,800 feet of hose to finally put water on the fire, but the entire building was on fire by then and was completely destroyed. The paper claimed “The negro Baptist church would doubtless have burned had not the church pool furnished water to aid in fighting the fire from the building.”

The one-story frame building was insured for $2,750 and the furnishings for $750. Most of the school’s furnishings and books were saved, but the building’s value was estimated to be between $5,000-$6,000. The cost and World War I forced the students to have classes in church and fraternal halls until a new building was finally erected on the site of the old one in 1921.