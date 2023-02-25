Editor’s note: did you have a baby Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Armando and Ciji Manzano of Statesville, a boy, Sebastian Locklear Manzano, on Feb. 9.
To Jacob and Haley Gantt of Olin, a girl, Millie Rose Gantt, on Feb. 10.
To Ryan and Danielle Bartlett of Statesville, a boy, Hollis Jay Bartlett, on Feb. 13.
To Adam and Judith Prairie of Mooresville, a boy, Jackson James Prairie, on Feb. 14.