Editor's Note This was previously published in "Schooling with Uncle Sam" (2021), compiled by Allen D. Olsen & Circe Olsen Woessner; used by permission. Some months after it was written, William Robert McKinnon died at his home in Melbourne, Florida; he was 90 years old when he died in February 2022. A celebration of life was held in Melbourne on Feb. 24. RIP, Billy.

After school year 1968-69 in Cuba, I transferred to Okinawa. Still single, and considering the luck o’ the draw, I was fortunate to have an excellent “roomie” in the BOQ — Bachelor Officers’ Quarters. We had private bedrooms, but shared the john and modest kitchen facilities.

Billy Bob (his real name was William Robert). A Georgia native, he was some years older than I. After a stint in the Air Force, he’d finished his degree, and entered DoDEA (Department of Defense Education Activity). Transferring from Wiesbaden, Germany — he’d been there long enough to grow a bona fide German rotund physique — he showed me the before pictures. Without hesitation, he attributed his corpulent profile to sauerbraten, schnitzel, strudel, et al., and more than a few Bitberger brews. Fond of patting his bulk, he'd proclaim, “Bitte ein Bit,” the brewery’s slogan, meaning, “A Bitberger, please.”

A friend and former colleague of Billy’s in Germany later told me, “He was always a hoot in the faculty lounge… (and) the American Arms bar (a pub popularized by Americans).”

I didn’t adopt Billy Bob’s keen fondness for the golden brew, but besides sharing his sense of humor, he shared some of his investment acumen. I had some modest savings after my year in Cuba, but was basically clueless regarding investments. Billy tutored me regarding mutual funds, some of which I still own after more than 50 years.

As many of us became more familiar with the culture of Asia, we learned about Buddha, especially his many and varied images. I’d later encounter both the huge reclining and golden ones in Bangkok, Thailand, as well as the gigantic bronze image in Kamakura, Japan, to name but a few. A popular collector’s item was a statue of Hotei, the “happy” Buddha — available in both sitting and standing positions. In the latter, Hotei has both arms raised and in both he displays his infectious, ever-present smile.

After first seeing Hotei, it was quite easy to see a close resemblance with Billy Bob. Don’t think I ever heard him Hotei, the Happy Buddha, discourage the comparison, either.

One of my favorite Billy Bob stories also relates to Buddha. In a basic intro to Buddha, one learns that Siddhartha Gautama fasted for 49 days under a Rajayatana tree before gaining enlightenment.

The story goes that one of Billy Bob’s high school students came to him challenging his grade. Supposedly, Billy Bob with a sober, steadfast gaze, looked at the young man and declared seriously, “I fasted for three days under a Banyon tree … the grades came to me in a vision … there’s no way they can be wrong.” So, much like another young man in a Biblical text, “… he was deeply dismayed by these words, and he went away grieving….”