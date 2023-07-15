You may remember Bill Moyers from his Public Broadcasting System TV specials. Moyers was also White House press secretary for President Lyndon Johnson from 1965-67, a founding organizer of the Peace Corps and was a well-known network news commentator. Moyers, now 88, was born in Oklahoma in 1934, but was raised in Texas.

From 1982 through 2006, Moyers hosted a series of broadcasts in which he interviewed 70 interesting people of the day. Rather than your usual group of talking heads, Moyers spoke with a very diverse group of extraordinary people which included poets, philosophers, physicists, musicians, engineers and novelists, all eminent in their respective fields. Some of them were Nobel Prize winners.

The interviews were collected into two volumes and published in 1989 (513 pages) and 1990 (284 pages) by Doubleday, now Knopf Doubleday. The editors were Betty Sue Flowers and Andie Tucher, respectively.

While I consider myself to be fairly well-educated, of the 42 people interviewed in the first volume, I was familiar with the names and works of only five: Isaac Asimov, E.L. Doctorow, Joseph Heller, Barbara Tuchman and Tom Wolfe. Messrs. Asimov, Doctorow, Heller and Wolfe are writers. Tuchman was an eminent historian, having twice won the Pulitzer Prize.

Of the 29 people interviewed in Volume II, I was familiar only with the names and/or works of four: Robert Bly, Toni Morrison, Dr. Jonas Salk and William L. Shirer.

Salk, you may recall, is famous for the development of the polio vaccine that bears his name. Robert Bly (1926-2021) was a poet and folklorist, Toni Morrison (1931-2019) penned best-selling novels and Mr. Shirer wrote the mammoth — 1,245 pages — “Rise and Fall of the Third Reich,” about Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany.

Evidently, there are some gaps in my education! Well, I have only myself to blame. After all, “commencement,” as in “high school commencement” or “college commencement,” means (or should mean) “intellectually, you are now on your own — you should commence (begin) — to further educate yourself.”

Back to Moyers. He did a masterful job of interviewing this varied collection of “thoughtful men and women about American life today and the ideas shaping our future.” He asked probing, provocative, open-ended questions often derived from quotations found in books written by the interviewees themselves.

At the age of 88, I don’t think we can expect a third volume in the series from Mr. Moyers, but I, for one, would love to see interviews, in one volume, equal in quality to those done by Moyers, on computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee, writer Bill Bryson, American naturalist Eustace Conway, epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, computer guru Bill Gates, writer and humorist Garrison Keillor, writer Stephen King, current U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon, former U.S. Poet Laurate Billy Collins, filmmaker George Lucas, business magnate Elon Musk, composer John Williams, historian Stephen E. Ambrose and several others.

And I don’t know who should conduct the interviews, but wouldn’t that be about the best job you could imagine? I hereby volunteer to be that person’s assistant.

One thing is for certain: There is still a world of ideas out there. The question is “Are we brave enough to venture forth and listen to those who may hold ideas different from our own?”

I had one of Moyers’ books already in my sagging bookshelf and I borrowed his other book through our local library and its CARDINAL system. I didn’t even have to pay one-way postage. You can also purchase your own copies of Moyers’ books through Amazon or Ebay.