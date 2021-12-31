Biggest stories of 2021 likely to be back in the headlines in 2022

As 2021 comes to a close, it is natural to look back at the year that was. While there was some return to normalcy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several events were canceled, and even with those that went on as planned, masks, attempts at distancing and noting that the previous year’s event had been canceled often were reminders of the ongoing issue.

Still, life went on.

With that in mind, these are the most important stories I covered in 2021, and ones that are likely to continue to make headlines going into 2022.

Shooting left one child dead, two injured

One child’s life ended, two others changed forever, and their families left to figure out how to move forward. The suffering they have and will continue to go through is something few others in the community can understand.

On June 28, authorities said a group of men in a car fired on another man standing in front of a home on Wilson Lee Boulevard. It appeared they missed their target, but the gunfire struck Ah’Miyahh Howell, 8, killing her, and injuring a second child, Tariq Lowery, who was shot in the leg. Soon after, a second shooting took place which injured Maliki Ramseur, a 10-year-old.