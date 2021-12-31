Biggest stories of 2021 likely to be back in the headlines in 2022

As 2021 comes to a close, it is natural to look back at the year that was. While there was some return to normalcy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several events were canceled, and even with those that went on as planned, masks, attempts at distancing and noting that the previous year’s event had been canceled often were reminders of the ongoing issue.
Still, life went on.
With that in mind, these are the most important stories I covered in 2021, and ones that are likely to continue to make headlines going into 2022.
Shooting left one child dead, two injured
One child’s life ended, two others changed forever, and their families left to figure out how to move forward. The suffering they have and will continue to go through is something few others in the community can understand.
On June 28, authorities said a group of men in a car fired on another man standing in front of a home on Wilson Lee Boulevard. It appeared they missed their target, but the gunfire struck Ah’Miyahh Howell, 8, killing her, and injuring a second child, Tariq Lowery, who was shot in the leg. Soon after, a second shooting took place which injured Maliki Ramseur, a 10-year-old.
Witnesses were reluctant to come forward, fearing retaliation, but a few weeks later, the Statesville Police Department arrested six people in connection with the shootings. Their cases are expected to go trial in 2022.
Since then, the Statesville City Council said it would begin to address the socio-economic issues that seem more prevalent in the part of town where the shootings happened. Several community events have taken place in hopes of building relationships in the community that can address those same issues. While many remain skeptical of what can be done, the hope expressed by many is the issues at hand can be addressed and a crime like this won’t happen again.
Iredell County Confederate Memorial stays
The Iredell County Confederate Memorial was poised to move off of county grounds and into a local cemetery with the Confederate dead buried there.
Then, the political backlash came. Local conservatives soon let the elected leaders know they had little interest in the idea and the commissioners then said it wouldn’t be pursuing the idea further.
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners had voted 4-1 to begin a process of moving the statue, with Scottie Brown voting against the move. The statue attracted protesters and counter protesters, like in many other cities, as racial justice protests emerged all over the country after the killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer.
But a few days after the resolution was passed, the commissioners said the statute wouldn’t be moved.
What changed their mind remains a matter of opinion. James Mallory and Gene Houpe said that local Sons of the Confederacy groups did not agree to the move, so the matter was resolved.
Protests would continue into the summer asking for the removal of the statue, mostly without more than shouting between protesters and counter protesters. For many of the nights, signs with slogans or chants with expletives were the closest either side was to being more than loud in their efforts to change people’s minds.
But at times it turned ugly with some arrests and occasional, but clear, racist slogans being shouted by counter protesters.
The protesters eventually left as some of the organizers split off from each other, but the issue isn’t in the past just yet. Several local groups came together to file a lawsuit, but they haven’t had their day in court.
For now, the statue remains at the Iredell County Government Center on South Center Street.
COVID-19 pandemic continues
While life in many ways continued with the signs of the pandemic coming and going as cases waxed and waned, one place it was impossible to forget was at schools. Iredell-Statesville Schools and other districts tried to balance education with health and safety.
While the school year started out with no mask mandate, a surge of early cases prompted I-SS to enact one, which led to more controversy.
As protesters lined up outside the Career Academy & Technical School in Troutman where I-SS meetings take place, one ended up breaking a glass door while pounding on it with their hands. Police would say it was accidental, but the shattered glass startled those inside and made them consider what might happen next.
The protests would subside, but the controversy continued even as the numbers of COVID cases rose.
It hasn’t been surprising to see I-SS’s data say nearly 2,000 students had been potentially in contact with a positive case within a given week, whether it came from inside or outside the schools.
In light of a rise in cases recently, the school system will require masks for students when they return to class in 2022.
According to the Iredell County Health Department, there have been 32,766 COVID cases in the county, leading to 350 deaths.
Delays, redistricting and elections in Iredell County
Local politicians were off to the races until they weren’t.
The end of 2021 meant a number of candidates would begin filing for the 2022 elections, with an initial rush coming on Dec. 6, the first day that filing was open.
But soon after, it was all put on hold as the North Carolina Supreme Court agreed to issue a stay as lawsuits were filed over redistricting maps for congressional and state legislative districts. The North Carolina Court of Appeals put a hold on filing for state-level offices and higher.
Rep. Jeff McNeely and Sen. Vickie Sawyer — who were among those who had voted on the districts that were slated to be used in the 2022 elections — would file the next day, but on Dec. 8 the state’s Supreme Court put filing on hold. While a number of candidates declared well before then, not all filed paperwork to be on the ballot, leaving them in limbo as they way to see if the next round of challenges will change what districts they are in.
The whole process was already delayed when information from the 2020 census was delayed due to issues gathering the data during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cities like Statesville, with permission from the state, chose to delay their elections in light of this, to 2022. This is itself was controversial as it extended the terms of some officeholders.
Now, statewide primaries are delayed until May 17 instead of taking place as they usually do in March.
