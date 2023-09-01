After a combined 81 years of working for the city of Statesville’s Sanitation Department, Kevin Rankins and Eddie Boller plan to take it easy in retirement.

“Fishing and just resting, that’s all for right now,” Rankins said.

“I don’t plan on doing too much of anything, I had to see what my wife’s got in store for us. She wants to do some moving around and traveling,” Boller said.

Public Works Director Mark Taylor presented Rankins and Boller with plaques of appreciation and acknowledged the years of service to the community.

“It will be a big void to fill with the absence of these two,” Taylor said.

City Councilman Frederick Foster presented them with his Community Service Award for Ward 6 for their work toward enhancing the quality of life in the community.

Years of service

Known by many as Winky, Rankins began his career with the city in 1978 with the water/sewer maintenance division before transferring to sanitation in 1985. He took on the role of assistant sanitation superintendent as he worked with his mentor and friend, Freddie Morrison, and took over the position of sanitation superintendent in 2019.

Boller joined the sanitation division in 1987 and was promoted to sanitation supervisor in 2011, a position he held until retirement. In 2011, Boller was the recipient of the Herman Drake Award from the American Public Works Association for his outstanding service in Public Works/Solid Waste, according to the city.

Both saw many changes over their years, particularly Rankins as garbage trucks would go from manual back-door pickups to the semi and now automatic trucks that help keep the city’s streets clean.

Both also are glad to have more free time ahead of them but they will miss certain parts of the job, or more precisely, the people they worked with.

“You got a second family coming to work so long, you’ve got another family with you. We all stayed together, we all consider each other family and look out for each other,” Boller said.

“It was working with a great group of guys, and serving the city of Statesville,” Rankins said.

According to the city, along with the fishing, Rankins plans to spend more time with friends and contribute to his church. As well as his social activities, Rankins plans to spend more time with his 94-year-old mother as well as his wife Cynthia, their two children and five grandchildren.

Boller has similar plans, as when he and his wife, Sheila, aren’t traveling, they’ll have more time for their four children and three grandchildren with one on the way.