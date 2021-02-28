Progress — Forward or onward movement toward a destination.

Big decisions and projects take time. That’s why the best way to describe City Council’s most recent actions is “progress.” The decision to move forward with redeveloping the Vance Hotel, the approval of a location to house a new fire station one, and the authorization to finance two major utility projects are important actions that indicate Statesville is moving in the right direction on the future growth of the City.

The Vance Hotel, the keystone of our beautiful downtown, has needed redevelopment for many years. There has been much interest in the hotel, and the City has received proposals with merit, but for various reasons have not made it to the point of execution. The redevelopment of a 100-year-old hotel is not an easy one, and the progress toward that redevelopment has been painfully slow. Over the last two years the City has been working toward a development agreement with a third party that will bring life back to the building. City Council approved that agreement at their last meeting. Is it perfect? Nothing is, but it is progress and my hope is that this project contributes to the betterment of Statesville.