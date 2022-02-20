Big capital projects prioritized by Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Big plans and tight budgets came into conflict as the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met last week for its fall and winter planning retreat.
Part of the budget process involves the commissioners prioritizing funding capital projects — whether they are hydraulic beds to assists the county’s EMS or funding the construction of schools — but one that comes with concerns of both inflation and recessions looming in the future.
Some of the projects the commissioners debated, and mostly agreed on, include the stretchers for EMS (potentially $200,000 in next year’s budget), the completion of Phase I of Jennings Park ($2.9 million), a network security upgrade ($1.27 million), and others that make up more than $6 million in requests from the county’s staff to address issues or complete projects.
Budgeting is often more complex than simply setting aside the money in future budgets. Previous savings for a project, grants, American Recovery Plan Act funds and other sources outside of the county’s revenue are part of the process as well.
The county is looking at beginning to fund over $80 million in education projects in the next fiscal year. For the future Weathers Creek High School, it is applying for a $39.7 million grant to help what is estimated to be a $135 million project.
While a decision to move forward on any project can be made, it is rarely without debate, as commissioners have stated they had little to no interest in raising the county’s tax rate.
Take for example the $600,000 proposed in the 2022-23 budget for a new entryway at the Iredell County Government Complex. While its specifications were not finalized, there was still debate as to the exact need for it and how it would fit with the old courthouse and nearby buildings.
“I don’t think we should do something that takes away from the historic nature of the building,” Commissioner Gene Houpe said.
He wasn’t entirely against the $1.2 million project but raised some objections. The changes also address making the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. While that is on next year’s budget concerns, this year’s budget is funding more than $1.1 million in exterior repairs to the building, but it isn’t the last work the 123-year-old building will need now or in the future.
That is often the challenge the commissioners face as they look to fund the maintenance of current facilities while planning for the future as well.
