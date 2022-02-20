Big capital projects prioritized by Iredell County Board of Commissioners

While a decision to move forward on any project can be made, it is rarely without debate, as commissioners have stated they had little to no interest in raising the county’s tax rate.

Take for example the $600,000 proposed in the 2022-23 budget for a new entryway at the Iredell County Government Complex. While its specifications were not finalized, there was still debate as to the exact need for it and how it would fit with the old courthouse and nearby buildings.

“I don’t think we should do something that takes away from the historic nature of the building,” Commissioner Gene Houpe said.

He wasn’t entirely against the $1.2 million project but raised some objections. The changes also address making the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. While that is on next year’s budget concerns, this year’s budget is funding more than $1.1 million in exterior repairs to the building, but it isn’t the last work the 123-year-old building will need now or in the future.

That is often the challenge the commissioners face as they look to fund the maintenance of current facilities while planning for the future as well.

