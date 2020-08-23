Biden campaign targets North Carolina, Ohio in new ads after Trump's call to boycott Goodyear

Joe Biden's campaign is on the offensive in North Carolina after President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday to boycott the Goodyear Rubber & Tire Co.

According to Biden's campaign, they are releasing new ads on Sunday in North Carolina and Ohio focused on Trump's call for a boycott. Goodyear has a plant in Statesville that assembles tire molds and mold parts for the company's North American passenger and truck tire plants. The company also has a plant in Fayetteville.

Biden's campaign said the ads will "underscore Joe Biden’s commitment to American manufacturing and defend the jobs and dignity of Goodyear workers after President Trump attacked them in a political tweetstorm calling for a boycott." The ads use local press clippings and accuse the president of using the situation to benefit himself while putting Goodyear workers' jobs at risk. The ads are part of the Biden for President’s ongoing national paid media strategy and will spend $26 million next week.

Iredell County Republican party chairman Ron "Duck" Wyatt said he supported Trump's call for a boycott while several local Democrats weren't pleased with the president comments.

The controversy got started on Wednesday when Trump tweeted "Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)." His tweet was sparked by a diversity training slideshow from a Goodyear plant in Topeka, Kansas. The slide said what is and isn’t acceptable as part of the company's zero-tolerance policy. Listed under the unacceptable column were Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire, and politically affiliated slogans or material. The company said the slide wasn't approved by corporate and clarified that associates can express support for law enforcement through attire at Goodyear facilities. The company still asks employees to refrain from political support for candidates or parties while at work.