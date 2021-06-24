Bibleway Church to celebrate 41 years of service for Sr. Overseer Christine Lattimore

No matter how you count it, Senior Overseer Christine Lattimore has put a considerable amount of time into the Bibleway Church of the Living God. This Saturday, she’ll celebrate 41 years at Bibleway, and 43 years of ministry.

“She’s just been an awesome evangelist. She goes to and from city to city, spreading the gospel,” Melissa Cauthen said. “She’s 87-years-old now. So her footsteps are kind of slow and she goes when she can, nothing like what she used to, but she still loves the service at the church.”

On Sunday, the church and members of the community will host a celebration and parade in Lattimore’s honor starting at 12:30 p.m. The celebration will continue until 3:30 p.m. The parade itself will begin at 1 p.m. and will march down Brevard Street with songs of praise.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The idea was inspired by a dream Lattimore had where she was riding a float and people were behind it singing. Cauthen said church missionary Janis Huff and evangelist Shonda Holmes helped turn that dream into a reality.

Lattimore lives on Bingham Street near Bibleway Church #1, which Melissa Cauthen said was the church’s headquarters.