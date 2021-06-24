Bibleway Church to celebrate 41 years of service for Sr. Overseer Christine Lattimore

No matter how you count it, Senior Overseer Christine Lattimore has put a considerable amount of time into the Bibleway Church of the Living God. This Saturday, she’ll celebrate 41 years at Bibleway, and 43 years of ministry.
“She’s just been an awesome evangelist. She goes to and from city to city, spreading the gospel,” Melissa Cauthen said. “She’s 87-years-old now. So her footsteps are kind of slow and she goes when she can, nothing like what she used to, but she still loves the service at the church.”
On Sunday, the church and members of the community will host a celebration and parade in Lattimore’s honor starting at 12:30 p.m. The celebration will continue until 3:30 p.m. The parade itself will begin at 1 p.m. and will march down Brevard Street with songs of praise.
The idea was inspired by a dream Lattimore had where she was riding a float and people were behind it singing. Cauthen said church missionary Janis Huff and evangelist Shonda Holmes helped turn that dream into a reality.
Lattimore lives on Bingham Street near Bibleway Church #1, which Melissa Cauthen said was the church’s headquarters.
Her work with Bibleway began when she was given the right hand of fellowship in Goldsboro in June of 1963. Lattimore began her work in Lincolnton as she said the Lord moved on her to begin a church in Lincolnton in 1979 while her first sermon in public came in June of 1978. That same year, Cauthen said Lattimore journeyed to Lincolnton and started a Bible study at her brother’s home and held services in the home.
Her Bible studies and worship services would move to as more room was needed until along with Mae. N. Lackey, the construction of Bibleway Church of the Living God #9 in Lincolnton was finished in August 1982.
In the early years of her ministry, she also worked in the cafeteria at Statesville High School, according to Cauthen. She also helped in the founding of Bibleway #8 in Estill, South Carolina, and Bibleway #5 in Rock Hill, South Carolina during her ministry. While she had years of service in the ministry, Cauthen said she wasn’t formally ordained until August 2003.
