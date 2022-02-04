Beyond Beauty Studios celebrates success with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Ribbon cuttings are often beginnings, but for Monica Conrad and Beyond Beauty Studios, it is a celebration of a year of business.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce is long overdue, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, many such celebrations are. However, despite the challenges that it could have given Conrad, she thanks God for her success throughout the first year.

“It’s been good. I can’t complain. God is, the first and foremost, head of my life, and without him, I wouldn’t have this,” Conrad said. “When God is in front of it, he is for it, so I know what’s possible. He told me, he gave me the vision and it’s here. It hasn’t been a struggle at all.”

She said that, along with the support of her clients, of course, is why she is here a year later celebrating. And those clients are also what she says motivates her each day.

“I love the interaction with people, to motivate and encourage. I love beauty,” Conrad said. “When my clients sit in my chair, it’s a ministry for me. It’s a one-on-one, intimate space where they can come and relax and share issues or problems, whatever the case may be.”

