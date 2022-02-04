Beyond Beauty Studios celebrates success with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Ribbon cuttings are often beginnings, but for Monica Conrad and Beyond Beauty Studios, it is a celebration of a year of business.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce is long overdue, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, many such celebrations are. However, despite the challenges that it could have given Conrad, she thanks God for her success throughout the first year.
“It’s been good. I can’t complain. God is, the first and foremost, head of my life, and without him, I wouldn’t have this,” Conrad said. “When God is in front of it, he is for it, so I know what’s possible. He told me, he gave me the vision and it’s here. It hasn’t been a struggle at all.”
She said that, along with the support of her clients, of course, is why she is here a year later celebrating. And those clients are also what she says motivates her each day.
“I love the interaction with people, to motivate and encourage. I love beauty,” Conrad said. “When my clients sit in my chair, it’s a ministry for me. It’s a one-on-one, intimate space where they can come and relax and share issues or problems, whatever the case may be.”
And from there, Conrad hopes to enhance their beauty while encouraging them as well.
One of those clients, Taketha Norman, was on hand for the ceremony to pass some of that encouragement back to Conrad while offering her own endorsement.
“I love the atmosphere here. It is very welcoming, very friendly,” Norman said. “The services are great and the prices are great.”
Some of those services include hair and barber services, teeth whitening, body and facial waxing, yoni steaming, aesthetic services, massages and nail services.
Conrad said she is looking to expand the business as well. She said she is looking for a nail tech as well as someone who can offer aesthetic services.
Beyond Beauty Studios is located at 3442 E. Broad St., Suite D in Statesville. The studio can also be contacted at 704-657-5143 and customerservice@beyondbeautystudios.com.
