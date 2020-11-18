Beware of scams involving demands for utilty service payments

Hardly a week goes by that the Statesville City Customer Services office doesn’t hear from a utility customer who has received a phone call that turns out to be a scam. Most of the time the customer is told that the city will disconnect their service unless they pay over the phone “right now”, but there are other schemes out there as well. Don’t be a victim. Know how to deal with potential calls from scammers.

That’s why the City of Statesville joined other utilities to bring awareness to these criminal scam tactics on the fifth annual Utility Scam Awareness Day Wednesday. Utility Scam Awareness Day is part of the week-long International Scam Awareness Week, an advocacy and awareness campaign focused on educating customers and exposing the tactics used by scammers.

First and foremost, Statesville Customer Services said that no one from their office will ever demand a payment over the phone to avoid being disconnected. There is an automated system through which payments may be made by calling 704-878-3564; however, the payment can only be paid by credit card and is applied to the customer’s account.