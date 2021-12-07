Betty's School of Dance presents program for Statesville Woman's Club

The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club held a December luncheon at the historic clubhouse with a special performance by Miss Betty’s School of Dance. Eight student dancers — Kaitlinn Campbell, Alivia Christopher, Lilly Furry, Cooper Hall, Sadie Martin, Hailee Mitchell, Layla Overcash and Paige Suthers — performed excerpts of "The Nutcracker" under the guidance of dance studio owner Natasha Marko and instructor Lori Carbone.
During the meeting, members and guests took a up a donation for “Laundry Love” of quarters to provide an extra special Christmas blessing to the homeless students in Iredell-Statesville School as part of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Program.
The club will hold a Holiday Paint and Sip at the clubhouse on Thursday at 4 p.m. to paint kindness rocks. For more information, contact Club Project Coordinator Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008. Another collection for “Laundry Love” will also happen and then be added to holiday bags with a handful of laundry pods.
The “Holiday Cheer Giveaway Drawing” 2021 is still going on that includes three separate drawings of: Spirits Cooler (an RTIC cooler and it’s full of Top Shelf Spirits); Wine Basket (a wine basket full of gourmet wines and accoutrements); and Statesville Eats (a dining tour for two of local Statesville eateries plus a two-night stay at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Statesville in a deluxe king room).
Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five (*must be 21 or older to purchase tickets). There’s no need to be present to win and the drawings will be held on Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. on Facebook Live via the club’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/statesvillewomansclub. Tickets can be purchased from club members or through the club’s Facebook event page.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to the local McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Program, which aides homeless Iredell-Statesville School students. For more information, contact the club at 704-761-8208 or Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com. The GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club is a 501(c)(3) organization.
The club extended thanks to its Angel Sponsor, DENSO Manufacturing and other sponsors for making this donation possible.
For information on renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, contact Clubhouse Events/Rental Chair Pat Smith at 980-829-3779. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact Membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008. Additional inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208.