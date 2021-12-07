Betty's School of Dance presents program for Statesville Woman's Club

The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club held a December luncheon at the historic clubhouse with a special performance by Miss Betty’s School of Dance. Eight student dancers — Kaitlinn Campbell, Alivia Christopher, Lilly Furry, Cooper Hall, Sadie Martin, Hailee Mitchell, Layla Overcash and Paige Suthers — performed excerpts of "The Nutcracker" under the guidance of dance studio owner Natasha Marko and instructor Lori Carbone.

During the meeting, members and guests took a up a donation for “Laundry Love” of quarters to provide an extra special Christmas blessing to the homeless students in Iredell-Statesville School as part of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Program.

The club will hold a Holiday Paint and Sip at the clubhouse on Thursday at 4 p.m. to paint kindness rocks. For more information, contact Club Project Coordinator Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008. Another collection for “Laundry Love” will also happen and then be added to holiday bags with a handful of laundry pods.

