BETTER SLEEP MONTH: Receiving complaints about your snoring? It may be time for a sleep test

Insufficient sleep can impact your ability to learn, focus, and react properly throughout your day.

It may also affect your judgment toward others and contribute to feeling worried or frustrated in social situations. According to Meador, sleep deficiency can also contribute to chronic health problems, including heart disease, decreased immune system activity, high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, obesity, and depression.

In a study by the CDC, adults who got less than 7 hours of sleep per a 24-hour period were more likely to report 10 chronic health conditions compared to those who got enough sleep.

How do I know if I am getting sufficient sleep?

The average adult needs a minimum of 7 hours of sleep per night. Teenagers, on the other hand, need 9 hours or more.

In North Carolina alone, the CDC reported that 32-35% of individuals get less than 7 hours of sleep per night.

Signs of sleep disorders may include daytime sleepiness, morning headaches, inability to concentrate, depression, moodiness, restless legs, and waking up feeling tired and not refreshed.

Additionally, if your spouse or roommate mentions that you snore or gasp for air during the night, you may have a sleep disorder.