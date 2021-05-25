Better Hearing and Speech Month spotlights awareness

It’s difficult to imagine a world without communication — it plays a massive role in all of our lives. Communication is second nature to most of us; beginning as a baby, we find ways to communicate with our parents. However, communication does not come easily to everyone.

May is Better Hearing and Speech Month, the perfect time to spotlight communication disorder awareness and to recognize the role of professionals, like speech-language pathologists, who provide life-altering treatment to those with communication disorders. Better Hearing and Speech Month also serves as an opportunity to encourage individuals to take action if a communication problem exists.

“Communication deficits can be devastating to a person and can impact their ability to work, live independently, and have relationships with family and friends,” said Shannon Thomas, a speech-language pathologist at Iredell Health System.

According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, about 10% of Americans may have communication disorders. Despite that frequency, many misconceptions surrounding communication disorders and the role of a speech-language pathologist exist.

Common misconceptions