Bethlehem UMC to host two-day yard sale

The women of Bethlehem United Methodist Church will host a yard sale Friday and Saturday.
The sale will begin at 8 a.m. Friday and at 7 a.m. Saturday. Proceeds from the sale will be used to help organizations and individuals.
The church is at 607 Bethlehem Road. For information, call 704-873-8284.
