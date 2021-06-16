 Skip to main content
Bethlehem UMC to host two-day yard sale
The women of Bethlehem United Methodist Church will host a yard sale Friday and Saturday.

The sale will begin at 8 a.m. Friday and at 7 a.m. Saturday. Proceeds from the sale will be used to help organizations and individuals.

The church is at 607 Bethlehem Road. For information, call 704-873-8284.

