Best buds: NKG Ceramics donated earbuds to help students
NKG Ceramics

NKG Ceramics president Gioly Ito (left) and Todd Alexander (second from right) are pictured with Claudia Jimenez and Jennifer DiFiore of Iredell-Statesville Schools. Jimenez is the ESL/DI Director of I-SS while DiFiore is the ESL lead teacher and testing coordinator for I-SS.

 Photo used with permission

NGK Ceramics USA partnered with the Iredell-Statesville Schools English as a Second Language (ESL) Department by donating more than $1,000 to buy earbuds with mics for students to use and keep during ACCESS testing this year.

ACCESS stands for "Assessing Comprehension and Communication in English State-to-State for English Language Learners." It is a test that's given to students from kindergarten to grade 12 to assess their progress in learning English. I-SS has many Japanese students that are served through the ESL department. Gioly Ito felt like it was important to support our students during this unprecedented time.

