Best buds: NKG Ceramics donated earbuds to help students

NGK Ceramics USA partnered with the Iredell-Statesville Schools English as a Second Language (ESL) Department by donating more than $1,000 to buy earbuds with mics for students to use and keep during ACCESS testing this year.
ACCESS stands for "Assessing Comprehension and Communication in English State-to-State for English Language Learners." It is a test that's given to students from kindergarten to grade 12 to assess their progress in learning English. I-SS has many Japanese students that are served through the ESL department. Gioly Ito felt like it was important to support our students during this unprecedented time.
