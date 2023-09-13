The Iredell County Public Library invites the public to join them at the Bentley Center in Statesville for the final installation of Statesville’s newest StoryWalk, featuring “How to Catch a Bully Fish” by local authors Xavier Zsarmani Sr. and Jr.

The event will be Friday at 9 a.m.

The posts and stands have all been installed, and library staff will be completing the project by inserting the pages that morning on-site.

A class of students from Success Institute will also be in attendance to read through the completed StoryWalk, as well as the story’s authors.

The Zsarmanis wrote the book about the family’s love of fishing and what a day on the water was like for their family.