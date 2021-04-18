Benefit concert scheduled for Friday at Daveste Vineyard

Pharos Parenting, formerly SCAN, is hosting an outdoor charity concert benefiting child abuse prevention in Iredell County. Rockin’ for a Reason, featuring Too Much Sylvia, will take place at Davesté Vineyard in Troutman on April 23 from 6-9 p.m. This fun evening in the vineyard will include live music, food trucks, wine and beer, and dancing.

Too Much Sylvia plays the crowd’s favorite cover tunes spanning five decades, plus beach music. This band will have the audience out of their seats and dancing the night away. Guests can enjoy a meal or snack from two food truck options, plus beer and wine sales from the vineyard. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to spread out and enjoy the music.

Tickets are on sale at www.pharosparenting.org. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Tickets will be available for sale at the gate while they last. Each ticket is $25 with all proceeds going to Pharos Parenting to support programs for child abuse prevention.

Rockin’ for a Reason is presented by Sweet Dreams Mattress & Furniture. In a release it was noted that Pharos Parenting is grateful for the sponsors that make these events possible.