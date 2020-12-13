Bellingham cat colony finding forever homes following tragic death of Hero

Smokey has been living with Amen for over a month now, and aside from the occasional dispute with her other cats, she has been very happy in her new home.

“For the first month, (Smokey) had no interest in going back outside,” Amen said. “She’s just now starting to look out the window, but I think she’s just really happy to be inside.”

Along with Smokey, three other cats have been adopted: River, Apollo and Mac, while a fourth — GG, or Grumpy Girl — is being fostered. As for the colony, there are four cats remaining. A community member is adopting two of them without needing to capture them while the other two are still being tracked down for vetting.

Apollo, formerly Big Boy, was adopted by his foster and has taken extremely well to his new home.

The community even started a GoFundMe to help raise money to get the newly-captured cats vetted and ready for adoption. It has since raised nearly $500 for that cause.

However, due to the now-public nature of the cat colony, the colony keepers are running into some problems in catching the final cats.

“People are going into the habitat,” McElfresh said. “I believe they mean well, but it is scaring the cats away and they scatter for a few days before they come back.”