Bellingham cat colony finding forever homes following tragic death of Hero

The ending of Hero the cat’s life was tragic, being captured and tortured by a still-unknown assailant before ultimately having to be put down after his injuries were deemed too much for him to overcome. However, in the wake of his gruesome death, members of the Bellingham Park community have banded together to make sure none of the remaining cats in his former colony would suffer the same fate.
Since September, the members of that community have partnered with Bella Vita Animal Rescue in Statesville to capture and rehome the remaining cats that were able to reacclimate to the life of a pet.
“The ones that we have rescued are doing amazing,” Krisi McElfresh of Bella Vita said. “They’re all very friendly and have adjusted almost immediately to their homes and their owners are just over the moon to have them.”
Since they began trapping, vetting, and putting the cats up for adoption, five have found new homes. There are two more yet that have to be captured in the park and brought in for a check-up. One of the adopters was actually a member of the Bellingham Park community that had been regularly taking care of the colony.
Michele Amen has been looking after the colony for some time and grew attached to one of its members, Smokey.
“I never wanted another one,” Amen said. “I’ve been seeing her for a year and I just wanted her.”
Smokey has been living with Amen for over a month now, and aside from the occasional dispute with her other cats, she has been very happy in her new home.
“For the first month, (Smokey) had no interest in going back outside,” Amen said. “She’s just now starting to look out the window, but I think she’s just really happy to be inside.”
Along with Smokey, three other cats have been adopted: River, Apollo and Mac, while a fourth — GG, or Grumpy Girl — is being fostered. As for the colony, there are four cats remaining. A community member is adopting two of them without needing to capture them while the other two are still being tracked down for vetting.
Apollo, formerly Big Boy, was adopted by his foster and has taken extremely well to his new home.
The community even started a GoFundMe to help raise money to get the newly-captured cats vetted and ready for adoption. It has since raised nearly $500 for that cause.
However, due to the now-public nature of the cat colony, the colony keepers are running into some problems in catching the final cats.
“People are going into the habitat,” McElfresh said. “I believe they mean well, but it is scaring the cats away and they scatter for a few days before they come back.”
“Even with the people that are helping us, if the cats aren’t familiar with them, the cats will disappear,” Amen added. “With people up there, it makes it a little harder.”
The remaining cats have been nicknamed Mittens and Ash. The community members would like to express that the private property that the colony meets at shouldn’t be disturbed so that these cats can be captured more easily.
However, even with the job at hand almost complete, the colony keepers know that this won’t be the end of the colony.
“We haven’t talked about the end yet because we can’t — not until we grab the last ones,” Amen said. “Unfortunately, people just seem to always dump cats here.”
In light of that thought, in the last week, the community also announced that they will band together to build a shelter near the park for any cats that may get abandoned there in the future. The shelter, named “Hero’s Haven,” will be constructed as a multi-leveled cat house with a plexiglass roof to ‘offer warmth from the sun on the coldest days and safe haven from outside elements for these sweet souls,’ according to a message on the GoFundMe page.
“We believe, at one time, that all these cats were a pet,” McElfresh said. “And they were just left here, abandoned. They have a lot to offer, they’re not old and they’re very sweet. They’re very sweet.”
For more information on Bella Vita, visit their facebook page: www.facebook.com/bellavitanc/
