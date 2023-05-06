For the first time in three years, the Statesville Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will again host its annual Freedom Fund & Awards Banquet on May 21, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Statesville Civic Center.

The Statesville Branch was granted a charter on July 9, 1934, and has operated continuously since that date. Acting as a voice for Iredell County residents who suffered from injustices caused by discriminatory acts, the local branch strives to improve the quality of life in the Statesville and Iredell County communities.

The program will celebrate the 114th birth year of the National NAACP organization, the 89th anniversary of the Statesville Branch charter and will feature as keynote speaker, Cheri Beasley, 2022 U.S. senatorial candidate and the first African American woman to serve as chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court.

Beasley earned a bachelor of arts in political science and economics at Douglass College of Rutgers University – New Brunswick in 1988 and a Juris Doctor from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 1991. She also earned a master of laws from Duke University School of Law in 2018.

The awards portion of the program will be highlighted by the annual presentation of the Wilson W. Lee “You Can Make A Difference” Award and the Woody Woodard “Stick and Stay” Award. Several branch members will be recognized for their new status as fully-paid life members. The evening’s entertainment will be provided by Kateaka Brown, an ordained minister and Prophetic Psalmist who has been using her voice to bless people for decades.

Scott’s Catering, a well-known local caterer, will provide a double-entrée buffet dinner featuring baked chicken, honey-glazed salmon, macaroni and cheese, green beans and a variety of desserts.

Tickets are $50 each and will not be sold at the door. Tickets must be purchased by no later than May 12. Inquiries can be made to dpwoodard309@gmail.com.