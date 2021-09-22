Be ready to laugh at Statesville's production of 'Savannah Sipping Society'

These talented actors have pulled together an amazingly entertaining show — you will love every joke, sarcastic remark, scream, tear and eye-roll.

Their chance meeting at Mae Q Happy’s Juice Bar and Hot Yoga Studio sets off their life-changing journey together when they decide to meet for drinks on Randa’s Savannah veranda. It starts out hilarious at the Juice Bar, and with all that sipping and sharing every Friday, it just gets funnier … and deeper.

The characters not only show us what’s been happening in their lives, each woman shares intimate monologues throughout, giving us their true perspectives. There’s one cameo appearance to look for … a surprise moment not to be missed.

The Savannah Sipping Society’s fabulous stage is set behind Sharpe House theater-in-the-park style … under the stars, coming off a full moon … perfect! “We re-designed 'Romeo and Juliet’s' set from a lawn party into Randa’s veranda, from the chapel into the Hot Yoga Studio, the Capulet tomb has become a tropical Savannah garden, and Juliet’s balcony is now in Paris, where the Society ends their story,” Rhyne told me.

“We’ve hidden some Easter eggs — inside jokes — throughout the set … check out the juice bar’s list of smoothies to get a clue.”