BE BLESSED: For 21 years, Linda Bishop has been on a mission to help others

Linda Bishop is on a mission for God.
For 21 years, she has been holding a Be Blessed Day at 335 Downing St. in Troutman. She gives away a hot meal, free haircuts and an assortment of goods to anyone in need. And while this year’s event will be a little different as she incorporates safety standards in light of the ongoing pandemic, it is also perhaps more needed than ever.
Bishop certainly knows that. As she opens this year’s event on Nov. 21 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. with her regular reading of scripture and prayer, she’ll be holding a special place in her heart for those so heavily impacted by the job losses and other results of all that has been 2020. For her, though, holding the Be Blessed Day was not only a way to help, but also part of her service to the Lord.
Years ago, Bishop says she was fighting two forms of cancer. She was in chemotherapy but “I never laid down and just in the bed of affliction. I was always moving; I kept doing something,” she says.
At that point, she says she was guided to host the Be Blessed Day.
“I was out in my yard, I love my yard, I was putting pine needles around my shrubs and my flowers and I heard a voice, it was like an angel. This is the truth — I heard the voice and there was an angel on top of my house. I couldn’t see it, but I heard it. The voice told me, ‘I’m going to heal you … from the cancer. There’s one thing I want you to do. I want you to give everything out of your house to the needy and the poor.’ And he said, ‘I don’t want you to sell anything and you should not take a dime.’ This voice told me, it said, and ‘This day shall be ordained by me and you should call it the Be Blessed Day and everything will be free for the needy and less fortunate families.’”
She started with her own possessions, giving away everything except the bare necessities — her washer and dryer and bed. She began the Be Blessed Day with just hot dogs, but it has grown now to offer more food and a host of items. She has felt drawn to this endeavor and has added storage space for the multitude of items. Her cancer has gone into remission and she has remained cancer-free since that day — she says because she hosts this event in such a specific way.
“It’s something that I’ve been doing that I was assigned to do by God,” she says.
While the event has grown, she has never wavered in the details. It starts at 6 a.m. because, as she says, “That’s when God does his work is early, in the darkness … God does his miracles in the dark.”
She was struck in those events from the sheer need of the people. Bishop becomes emotional as she talks about her first time praying for the people that were there and there were kids in her drive on a cold November morning with no shoes. There were people with no coats, people with serious medical conditions, people who just needed some help.
She was there for them then — and continues to be there for them now. She says she looks to God for help with all of it. On a recent day, she was doing her regular yard work when she says she felt pulled to get in her car and drive to Elkin. She did not know why she was going there, but soon found a storage sales place and pulled in. At the back of the lot sat a shed that matched the coloring of her house. She found out it had broken doors and ended up talking with the manager, who gave her a large discount. She’s working to pay that off now.
She’s also been busy with the massive amount of donations she receives for the Be Blessed Day. It includes not only clothes — which come in pretty much all sizes for ladies and men — but household items from furniture to cutlery as well as jewelry, sheets and curtains, and pots and pans.
Most of the items are new, or relatively so.
“You always want to give someone something you would want,” she says. “That’s the heart of giving and you give out of your own needs. When you are blessed, you are only blessed to be a blessing.”
Although she started out hosting the event annually, now it comes every two years.
It certainly seems like it would keep her busy. She’s already stopped accepting clothing items. Those take an extensive amount of time to sort and size and put on the racks that she was gifted by Living Water Ministries Pastor Jeffrey Wallace.
She doesn’t have that much help in getting things set up, but once the day starts, she has volunteers who help her. She does have many people who want to give her items that will go to those in need.
“There were people that their parents had died and they had a house full of furniture so they would stop by my house all the time and they would rather me have all that stuff because they know what I do,” she said. “They see what God has allowed me to be a blessing to the needy and the poor.”
Just as with finding the storage building and getting that into a price range she could afford, she holds to her faith that what is needed for the event will come.
“If He gives you a vision, He’ll make provision,” she said.
As to the impact of COVID-19 on the event, Bishop is working to meet all the guidelines concerning social distancing. She says she has things spread out over two acres, so there is room for that. Besides, she’s changed the way the event will work. In the past, she’s had between 200-300 people come through, so this year she’s making it so that only a limited number can be anywhere at one time to meet the state-issued guidance. Social distancing will be in force. There will be no restroom access. Masks will be required for everyone.
She has masks, gloves and hand sanitizer available for those coming through the event. She has an entrance and an exit marked so that people aren’t milling around or violating the social distancing requirements. While she wants to provide for all, Bishop also wants to keep everyone safe.
Right now, though, she feels this event will be critical for those who come.
“This is a very important time to try to help people right now,” she said. “Some people don’t have a job and they definitely don’t have food … Some people are not going to be able to have Christmas for their children. A lot of people have been laid off and lost their jobs. A lot of people can’t even pay their bills.
“The Blessed people have to hold them out. We can’t be selfish and self-centered. When we see our brothers and sisters suffering … the Be Blessed Day is from God.”
She points out that “all that money that we have stacked up in the bank if we can help other people, help other people. We can’t take it with us once we are dead and gone. … That’s the truth.”
So, she’s diligently preparing for her event once more.
As people come through, some will try to give her money. She won’t take it. She says that was part of this mission — was to give things away and to take no money on that day.
It’s all in love,” she said. “As long as they are happy, and they are happy because they can’t believe somebody is doing a really nice thing to them.
