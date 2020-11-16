BE BLESSED: For 21 years, Linda Bishop has been on a mission to help others

Linda Bishop is on a mission for God.

For 21 years, she has been holding a Be Blessed Day at 335 Downing St. in Troutman. She gives away a hot meal, free haircuts and an assortment of goods to anyone in need. And while this year’s event will be a little different as she incorporates safety standards in light of the ongoing pandemic, it is also perhaps more needed than ever.

Bishop certainly knows that. As she opens this year’s event on Nov. 21 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. with her regular reading of scripture and prayer, she’ll be holding a special place in her heart for those so heavily impacted by the job losses and other results of all that has been 2020. For her, though, holding the Be Blessed Day was not only a way to help, but also part of her service to the Lord.

Years ago, Bishop says she was fighting two forms of cancer. She was in chemotherapy but “I never laid down and just in the bed of affliction. I was always moving; I kept doing something,” she says.

At that point, she says she was guided to host the Be Blessed Day.