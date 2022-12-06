Be a Santa to a Senior program available across Iredell

As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead® encourages area residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through Be a Santa to a Senior®, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Tracey Gibson, owner of the Home Instead office serving the Mooresville, Statesville and Taylorsville areas. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”

This year, program coordinators hope to collect gifts for 1,000 local older adults. This is the program’s 18th year in the area.

To participate, shoppers can look for Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays at locations around the area. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached. Ornaments will be available through Dec. 20. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Alhara, 155 Joe V Knox Ave., Mooresville

Carolina Tan, 1877 E. Broad St., Statesville

Groucho’s Deli, 101 E. Broad St., Statesville

Mooresville Chamber of Commerce, 149 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville

Village Tap House, 128 Argus Lane, Mooresville

Walmart, 1116 Crossroads Drive, Statesville,

“This program is so much more than gift-giving — it’s about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” said Gibson. “There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face when they open their gift.”

Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program, with support from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers, and members of the community. The Home Instead office in Statesville has partnered with Groucho’s Deli, Randy Marion, Carolina Tan, Tap House, Mooresville and Statesville Chambers of Commerce, Allen Tate and Wal-Mart to help with gift collection and distribution.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has mobilized more than 65,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.2 million gifts, and brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving older adults nationwide.

For more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call the local office at 704-924-9909.

To learn more about helping older adults in Iredell and Alexander counties visit imreadytocare.com.