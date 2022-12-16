Be a Santa to a Senior needs help reaching goal

Santa needs your help to make sure seniors in the area receive gifts this holiday season.

Home Instead is asking for help with its Be A Santa to a Senior program as it looks to hit its 1,000-person goal before Dec. 20.

“Our urgency to fill all the Christmas wishes of our seniors is to make sure when we deliver the gifts already purchased that ALL seniors receive a gift,” Darla Corah said. She is a home care consultant with Home Instead.

Corah said that changes in how people shop and their current spending choices have contributed to fewer people being in stores to see the Be a Santa to a Senior trees displayed with ornaments. That’s not limited to Iredell County, either, as she said the company’s offices throughout the state are struggling to meet their goals.

“What I would say to the people would be we need the community’s help in making a senior smile. Let’s show them that they may be in a facility, but the people of Statesville have a caring heart. It’s not much that they want, just the little things. We need everyone to show the reason for the season,” Corah said.

The act itself can go a long way to make a senior’s Christmas more jolly and bright.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” Tracey Gibson said. She is the owner of the Home Instead office serving the Mooresville, Statesville and Taylorsville areas. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”

For 18 years, the program has looked to meet that need and strives to do so once again with its trees at several locations around the area. On the trees are ornaments with the names of 1,000 clients of theirs that shoppers can get their desired gifts. Once shoppers buy the requested gift, they can return it in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached. Gifts must be dropped off no later than Tuesday. The gifts then will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.

Gibson said the program has been running a little behind this year as they go after their 1,000-senior goal, which she attributed to the realities of inflation on people’s budgets. But Gibson and program coordinator Heather Oland said they hope to still bring joy to those seniors. They said it logistically isn’t easy to do, but with the help of the community, it can be done.

“We get those gifts and we’re able to distribute them with the community, and when they’re able to do that, it takes on a whole life of its own,” Oland said. “When they’re able to experience that actual delivering of the gift because they get to see the reaction and how much it means to them to get things that a lot of us take for granted like blankets and socks and body wash, these are what these people are asking for.”

She said there are also opportunities for volunteers to help deliver those gifts.

“This program is so much more than gift-giving — it’s about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” Gibson said. “There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face when they open their gift.”

The Home Instead office in Statesville has partnered with Groucho’s Deli, Randy Marion, Carolina Tan, Tap House, Mooresville and Statesville Chambers of Commerce, Allen Tate, and Walmart to help with gift collection and distribution, as well as help from community members.

Nationally, since the program’s inception in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has mobilized more than 65,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.2 million gifts, and brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving older adults.

How to help

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Alhara, 155 Joe V Knox Ave., Mooresville.

Carolina Tan, 1877 E. Broad St., Statesville.

Groucho’s Deli, 101 E. Broad St., Statesville.

Mooresville Chamber of Commerce, 149 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville.

Village Tap House, 128 Argus Lane, Mooresville.

Walmart, 1116 Crossroads Drive, Statesville.

For more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call the local office at 704-924-9909. To learn more about helping older adults in Iredell and Alexander counties, visit imreadytocare.com.