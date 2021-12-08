Be a Santa program spreading Christmas cheer to area seniors

As isolation continues to impact local seniors, Home Instead of Statesville renews the important Be a Santa to a Senior program promising another season of holiday cheer.

Be a Santa to a Senior supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 18th year for the local program that gives back to older adults and reminds them they are cherished by our community. The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.

“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said Tracey Gibson, owner of the Home Instead office serving Iredell and Alexander counties. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”

This year, the Home Instead Statesville office will be working with local organizations to provide gifts to about 600 seniors in the area.

How to get involved