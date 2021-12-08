Be a Santa program spreading Christmas cheer to area seniors

As isolation continues to impact local seniors, Home Instead of Statesville renews the important Be a Santa to a Senior program promising another season of holiday cheer.
Be a Santa to a Senior supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 18th year for the local program that gives back to older adults and reminds them they are cherished by our community. The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.
“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said Tracey Gibson, owner of the Home Instead office serving Iredell and Alexander counties. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”
This year, the Home Instead Statesville office will be working with local organizations to provide gifts to about 600 seniors in the area.
How to get involved
Members of the community can visit BeASantatoaSenior.com and enter their zip code to view Wish Lists for local seniors on Amazon Business through Dec. 15. A personalized greeting can be included with the gift, which will be shipped directly to the senior.
Individuals can visit one of the participating locations listed and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display through Dec. 15. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached.
Home Instead will collect monetary donations and retailer gift cards to purchase gifts, which will be delivered to seniors who might otherwise be overlooked this year. Donations can be made through Home Instead Charities at www.beasantatoasenior.com/holiday-donation or mailed to Home Instead Charities, 13323 California St., Omaha, Nebraska 68154. Donations to Home Instead Charities can also be mailed to Home Instead, 117 N. Center St., Statesville, N.C. 28677.
“A small act of kindness can make a big difference. And a heartfelt gift brightens the lives of older adults who may feel alone during the season,” said Gibson. “Finding ways to care and support one another is important now more than ever, and we are grateful for the community’s involvement each year.”
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:
In Statesville:Walmart, 1116 Crossroads Drive;
Groucho’s Deli, 101 E. Broad St.;
Allen Tate Realty, 117 N. Center St.;
Statesville Country Club, 635 Deauville Road;
In Mooresville:Village Tap House, 128 Argus Lane, Unit D;
Ahlara Spa and Boutique, 155 Joe V. Knox Ave.;
Mooresville Chamber of Commerce, 149 E. Iredell Ave.
Since the program’s inception 18 years ago, Be a Santa to a Senior has helped provide more than 2 million gifts to more than 750,000 seniors in North America and attracted upwards of 65,000 volunteers.
Gifts will be delivered to seniors in time for the holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to purchase as many gifts for seniors as they would like.
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.