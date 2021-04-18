 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BBQ dinner fundraiser planned for Potts family
0 comments
top story

BBQ dinner fundraiser planned for Potts family

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A barbecue dinner will be held to raise funds for the family of a man shot to death last week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The dinner will benefit the family of James Potts, 43, of Harmony.

Potts died after being shot on April 9.

The dinner will be held at 5 p.m. April 24 at New Hope Baptist Church, 149 New Hope Road, Statesville. The cost is $10 per plate.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert