BBQ dinner fundraiser planned for Potts family

A barbecue dinner will be held to raise funds for the family of a man shot to death last week.
The dinner will benefit the family of James Potts, 43, of Harmony.
Potts died after being shot on April 9.
The dinner will be held at 5 p.m. April 24 at New Hope Baptist Church, 149 New Hope Road, Statesville. The cost is $10 per plate.
