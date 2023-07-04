After 25 years, the Baymount Fourth of July keeps marching on.

"Isn't it amazing that this little neighborhood goofy thing has been going on for 25 years?" Susie Wiberg said. "It's just a little neighborhood, the best six minutes of your life, twice."

The parade started in 1999 after Susie and Tom Wiberg’s daughter Bailey wanted one since their neighborhood didn't have one like the family's previous neighborhood in California.

What started with a few lawnmowers, a couple pf bicycles, a pony, a dog, a clown, a precocious little girl, and friends has become a special event for Baymount.

Now floats, classic cars, tractors, golf carts, and bicycles carry the stars and stripes down the road as the quarter-century-old tradition continues.

"We love it. We've always come and watched it but we had never been able to ride in it before," Ginger Klock said.

Ginger and Dan Klock turned a Mitsubishi Minicab into a patriotic display like many of the people who took part in Tuesday's parade.

"We just love living here and it's great to be back in North Carolina," Dan Klock said.

The parade may be small, but it is the oldest continual Fourth of July parade in Iredell County.

"It's good for the community, the camaraderie, and I love it," Tim Allgood said.