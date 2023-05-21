The Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduation held at Mitchell Community College Continuing Education building was filled with family, friends, and loved ones to celebrate officers who are heading into the workforce.

Dr. Tim Brewer, president of Mitchell Community College, opened the ceremony by thanking everyone for attending. “We are grateful for the service that you will provide,” said Brewer, talking to cadets.

Todd Carver, director of basic law enforcement training, welcomed everyone for coming out to celebrate officers who were graduating. Carver thanked all the instructors who have been working with the program for a long time and said he is honored to have them as part of the group. Students that are a part of the BLET program have to complete all 36 block requirements in which there was a 100 percent passing rate.

“All police officers who are graduating tonight are hired to work for agencies,” Carver announced.

Carver thanked families for being the support that officers need to get through this rigorous work and training to prepare themselves for the job. “Having support matters,” Carver told the families.

Carver then addressed cadets and gave them words of advice and encouragement for moving on within their professions. “Be the officer you wish you ran into before entering BLET,” Carver said. “Education is one thing that people cannot take away from you.”

Two class spokespeople, Cadets Canaan LeVan and Cody Duke, were nominated by Carver to give a small speech at the ceremony. LeVan thanked all the families and BLET graduates for coming together to celebrate their accomplishments. “To my classmates, I want to thank you for pushing me and supporting me to become a better person and leader,” said LeVan.

Duke, president and leader for the full time BLET, thanked everyone for coming out to celebrate. “I know that all of my classmates have a bright future,” said Duke.

Gordon Knight, the keynote speaker, gave words of advice for graduating cadets for their journey in the future. “They have been a wonderful group and I am proud of them,” said Knight, who challenged family members to support officers as they are going to miss out on life events, holidays, birthdays, and more.

“I ask you to support them,” said Knight. “It’s just a part of the job to miss out on such events.”

Knight concluded his speech by thanking everyone for coming to celebrate this milestone.

Awards were presented to cadets for outstanding work accomplished through the program. Larry Hilton presented the firearms award to Stephen Gordon and David Geiken.

“There were a lot of stressful situations in which they had to learn how to use a firearm,” said Hilton.

Alan Cranford handed out awards for the highest grade point average to Gordon and Joshua Ammons. Carver gave out awards to the highest score on the state exams to Justin Cochran and John Dooley.

The ceremony concluded with family and friends applauding and cheering for the officers who will be serving the community and for the next step in their future.