Barn quilt classes scheduled for July, August
Barn quilt classes scheduled for July, August

Registration is now open for the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s popular painted barn quilt class. Two upcoming classes are scheduled - July 10 and Aug. 14, with instructor, Carol Mitchell. The classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

In this make and take class, instructor, Mitchell, will lead students in creating their own 2’ x 2’ painted barn quilt. The cost for this beginner’s level workshop, with all materials provided by the instructor, is $45 for center members and $50 for the public. Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries. Pre-paid registration is required by calling -828 632-6966. Class size is limited so early registration is encouraged.

Carol Mitchell and her husband Steve are owners & operators of Mountainside Farms in Alexander County. Her popular barn quilt projects are an extension of her lifelong involvement in agriculture.

For more information visit, hiddenitearts.org ,call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org

 This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org, with  funding from the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Unifour Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible   

