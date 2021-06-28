Barn quilt classes scheduled for July, August

Registration is now open for the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s popular painted barn quilt class. Two upcoming classes are scheduled - July 10 and Aug. 14, with instructor, Carol Mitchell. The classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In this make and take class, instructor, Mitchell, will lead students in creating their own 2’ x 2’ painted barn quilt. The cost for this beginner’s level workshop, with all materials provided by the instructor, is $45 for center members and $50 for the public. Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries. Pre-paid registration is required by calling -828 632-6966. Class size is limited so early registration is encouraged.

Carol Mitchell and her husband Steve are owners & operators of Mountainside Farms in Alexander County. Her popular barn quilt projects are an extension of her lifelong involvement in agriculture.

For more information visit, hiddenitearts.org ,call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org