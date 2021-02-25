Barker sees promise, challenges in Vance Hotel

As Steve Barker looked over the Vance Hotel on Thursday, it’s clear to him there is plenty of work to be done. But just like the ceramic mosaic found underneath the carpet of the building’s lobby, Barker sees what can be a “piece of art” for downtown Statesville.
“We didn’t know it was here when we bought it, but after tearing up the carpet here, we found another piece of art for the building,” Barker said.
Barker represents the Rainier Group, LLC, which came to an agreement with the City of Statesville for the property. Barker’s had his eyes on the property for nearly a decade and now with the agreement officially signed, he is one step closer to turning his plans for the building into a reality.
That doesn’t mean there won’t be challenges. The mosaic was a pleasant discovery for Barker, but not every surprise he finds during the due diligence process over the next several hundred days will be so fortuitous. Part of the reason the building was appraised for $47,000 is the water damage on the building’s upper floors. While he knew of that when the building was purchased, the long period between signing the agreement and finalizing the sale is to make sure the building can be rehabilitated into Barker’s vision for it.
But Barker is nothing but optimistic when he speaks about the building and his plans for restoring the Vance Hotel.
“My interest was historical in nature, I love old buildings,” Barker said as he explained some of the reasons he kept pressing the city to develop it over the past decade. “I didn’t give up on it, I kept hanging in there with it knowing that something like this if it is renovated and rehabilitated, it could provide a great venue for the community, and lift it up from the long period of time that it hasn’t been used and put it back into productive service for the community.”
With the agreement, the city hopes Barker can make the Vance Hotel a destination once again, which could provide financial rewards for the city after spending eight years trying to come up with a plan of their own for the structure.
“We’re very excited about the prospects and look forward to doing everything we can to help facilitate the redevelopment of this beautiful facility,” Mayor Costi Kutteh said following the signing of the agreement Thursday after the city council approved it last Monday in a 7-2 vote.
While city council came to an agreement for their hopes for Barker’s venture, it didn’t come without discussion as to whether the long due diligence period might end with the building back in its hands if Barker finds too many unpleasant surprises as he now can fully inspect and come to grips with all of the building’s challenges.
But Barker doesn’t speak like a man who sees trouble ahead. There’s more optimism as he talks about now being able to get vendors and contractors inside to inspect the building and begin work on it. He did mention that he’ll have to be sure the building can support his vision as the early phases of the process begin, but he quickly returns to talking about how he looks forward to the interior design of the building and creating the building’s branding to attract customers.
Barker said his goal is to preserve much of what he can with the building while updating certain features to modernize and make sure the building is up to code.
“The combination of the two should produce a really nice product. So all that said, it takes time to put that whole puzzle together. We act as the orchestra leader, basically,” Barker said.
He said it will take some time to get all of that work done before even major construction begins on the building. He couldn’t give a time period when that would begin, but he said all of his concerns with the building weren’t beyond what he believed could be handled.
Barker already knows how he will handle restoring the mosaic on the first floor of the building. It is still mostly covered in carpet and the glue that once held that carpet in place hides much of it, but if you look in certain spots, a pearl-colored white shows through. It may be hard to see now for most, but for Barker, he sees the potential of what the Vance Hotel could be.
