Barker sees promise, challenges in Vance Hotel

“My interest was historical in nature, I love old buildings,” Barker said as he explained some of the reasons he kept pressing the city to develop it over the past decade. “I didn’t give up on it, I kept hanging in there with it knowing that something like this if it is renovated and rehabilitated, it could provide a great venue for the community, and lift it up from the long period of time that it hasn’t been used and put it back into productive service for the community.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the agreement, the city hopes Barker can make the Vance Hotel a destination once again, which could provide financial rewards for the city after spending eight years trying to come up with a plan of their own for the structure.

“We’re very excited about the prospects and look forward to doing everything we can to help facilitate the redevelopment of this beautiful facility,” Mayor Costi Kutteh said following the signing of the agreement Thursday after the city council approved it last Monday in a 7-2 vote.

While city council came to an agreement for their hopes for Barker’s venture, it didn’t come without discussion as to whether the long due diligence period might end with the building back in its hands if Barker finds too many unpleasant surprises as he now can fully inspect and come to grips with all of the building’s challenges.