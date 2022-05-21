Barker chosen as first recipient of Butch Beaver Memorial Scholarship

North Iredell High School was proud to receive a new scholarship this year in memory of James E. “Butch” Beaver. The first recipient, Codi Barker, was presented the $1,000 scholarship on May 19.

Beaver touched the lives of everyone who ever knew him. He will forever be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, and dedication to his family and friends.

He graduated from North Iredell in 1973. He was a strong athlete having played football, basketball, ran track, and wrestled.

He was a “dynamite” guy. He was a legend in the field of blasting and explosive engineering. His career covered more than 40 years and many roads you travel like, I-40, U.S. 321 and U.S. 421, were built after Beaver did the blasting for the roadways. His passion for his work was superseded only by his love for fishing. He fished anytime he could, even after a week of working very long hours. He’d get up early on a Saturday or Sunday morning to head out to the lake to fish.

His family was proud to honor his memory by establishing the Butch Beaver Memorial Scholarship and it’s first recipient is from his alma mater. One criteria for the scholarship looks for applicants pursuing an engineering degree, blasting, or a science, technology, engineering, or math field.

His wife, Rebecca Beaver, came to the NIHS Awards Ceremony to present Codi Barker with the scholarship.

Barker is the daughter of Mrs. Carrie Barker and Michael Pitts Jr. of Statesville, and active in North’s FFA program. She will be pursuing a degree in veterinary bioscience at the University of Mount Olive beginning in the fall. She loves animals and hopes to specialize in large animal veterinarian science in Iredell County after her studies.