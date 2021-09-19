Bargains and great reading were found at the Iredell Friends of the Library book sale

This is not the column I intended for you to read today. I had originally written about those who were out before 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, blasting away with shotguns at defenseless doves, among the most peaceful and least offensive of God’s creatures.
On Friday morning, Sept. 10, I went to the book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library in Statesville. I was so pleased with that event that I typed this column.
The Friends sold the books at $5 per box. I brought a canvas bag with me rather than tote around an awkward box, and found nine books and a DVD that I took home. My purchases worked out to a half dollar each, less than the Salvation Army or Habitat for Humanity or Goodwill stores would have charged.
The DVD was the 2008 movie, “Leatherheads,” starring George Clooney and Renee Zellweger, filmed partly in Statesville. I already have a copy, but for half a dollar, I got a second copy which I may send to an out-of-state friend.
I found the impressive “The World Architecture: The Masterworks” in hardback. It originally cost $40 ($42 Canadian) and its 300-plus pages are chock-full of color photos of the world’s greatest buildings: the Taj Mahal, the Hagia Sophia, the Notre Dame Cathedral, the Acropolis and so forth.
A paperback copy of “The Hemingway Stories,” as featured in last years’ Ken Burns’ PBS TV film, will find its way into a Christmas stocking.
“Team of Rivals” by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and “Lee After the War” will be going to a close friend who is the most knowledgeable person I know regarding the American Civil War.
Another possible Yuletide gift is “Being a Writer,” which purports to give “advice, musings, essays and experiences from the world’s greatest authors.” I may read this myself before putting it under the tree wrapped and bowed for someone else.
A book of photographs of North Carolina people and places, “What the Road Passes By,” is by Marty P. Harris. I have my own autographed copy. This would make an excellent gift to any Tar Heel living out-of-state, or to anyone who might appreciate Marty’s sensitive photography. I found no price on the book’s cover, but a copy on eBay goes for $20. Marty had also signed this copy.
The back story is that in 1987, Marty took his camera and notebook and set out walking around our state, recording in words and images the fascinating people and the landscape that you and I take for granted every day.
“Fossils: The Key to the Past” was published by the British Museum (Natural History). My adolescent interest in fossils and dinosaurs and paleontology in general has never waned. And for 50 cents?
Another treasure was a collection of da Vinci’s drawings, “Leonardo: The Machines,” demonstrating the scope of the man’s genius. You look through sketches he made of an early helicopter, a parachute, ball bearings and his anatomical studies and one wonders, what could he have done with a computer and the Internet and five hundred more years of accumulated knowledge since he lived?
However, the find of the day was a book you have probably never heard of. It was the late Ellen Turlington Johnston’s 1976 book of poems, “We Don’t Do Nothin’ in Here,” about teaching English at North Mecklenburg High. It was her second book, the first being 1974’s “So What Happened to You?”
Ellen, properly known as Mrs. Gene Johnston, lived across West Park Avenue from me in Mooresville when I was a junior high student. She was also once my Sunday school teacher. It was she who lent me a book, “Fads and Fallacies in the Name of Science,” by Martin Gardner, 1952, which had chapters on UFOs, telepathy, Atlantis and other topics I still find interesting.
I totaled the cover prices for my items and, had I paid the original retail prices, they would have cost about $145, plus tax.
One day I shall come across one of the four books I have written, going for less than a dollar at a yard sale, a library sale or in a Goodwill or a Habitat for Humanity store. It is just a matter of time. And I will wonder, “Why would anyone want to rid him- or herself of this erudite, clever book?”
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”