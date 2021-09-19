Bargains and great reading were found at the Iredell Friends of the Library book sale

“Team of Rivals” by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and “Lee After the War” will be going to a close friend who is the most knowledgeable person I know regarding the American Civil War.

Another possible Yuletide gift is “Being a Writer,” which purports to give “advice, musings, essays and experiences from the world’s greatest authors.” I may read this myself before putting it under the tree wrapped and bowed for someone else.

A book of photographs of North Carolina people and places, “What the Road Passes By,” is by Marty P. Harris. I have my own autographed copy. This would make an excellent gift to any Tar Heel living out-of-state, or to anyone who might appreciate Marty’s sensitive photography. I found no price on the book’s cover, but a copy on eBay goes for $20. Marty had also signed this copy.

The back story is that in 1987, Marty took his camera and notebook and set out walking around our state, recording in words and images the fascinating people and the landscape that you and I take for granted every day.

“Fossils: The Key to the Past” was published by the British Museum (Natural History). My adolescent interest in fossils and dinosaurs and paleontology in general has never waned. And for 50 cents?