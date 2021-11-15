Balog named Iredell Health Foundation executive director

Jen Balog is the new executive director of the Iredell Health Foundation for Iredell Health System.
Balog has 13 years of experience in development and fundraising, working for several national organizations, including the American Red Cross, United Way and the American Heart Association. In a hospital setting, Balog has served as the foundation director at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, New York, and as the assistant vice president for development at Upstate Medicine University in Syracuse, New York.
In her new role, Balog will oversee the operations of the foundation, developing resources to support the health system in providing access to the best health care available. She hopes to connect the passion of grateful patients and their families to the overall mission and goals of the organization.
Balog relocated to Iredell from upstate New York and is excited to be a part of her new community.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be working with this community,” she said. “My greatest hope is that we can make an impact together. Not only will the community benefit from this foundation, but it’s also a way for them to engage with the foundation’s mission. Working with patients and their families, hearing their stories, and connecting their stories and passions to the goals of the organization is the most rewarding part.”
Balog earned her associate degree in radiation therapy from Erie Community College in Buffalo, New York, and a bachelor’s degree in health care administration from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. She later received a master's in health care administration from Utica College. She also is a certified fundraising executive and a chartered adviser in philanthropy.
In her free time, Balog loves all things outdoors, including competing in triathlons, hiking and sailing with her husband.
To learn more about the Iredell Health Foundation or to make a donation, visit iredellhealthfoundation.org.