Ballots set for May 17 elections

The list of candidates is set for the upcoming May primary and municipal elections as Friday marked the end of a long, stop-and-go process that began in December.
But now, the state is set for a number of local and statewide battles to see who will be in office as Statesville, Iredell County, and North Carolina head into the coming years.
The primary and municipal elections will be May 17. Absentee voting will start March 27. The voter registration and party change deadlines are April 22, and one-stop voting starts on April 28.
Below is a list of all candidates who have filed before the noon deadline.
U.S. Senate: Greg Antoine (R), Jennifer Alexis Banwart (R), Cheri Beasley (D), Chrelle Booker (D), Lee A. Brian (R), Shannon W. Bray (Lib), Leonard L. Bryant (R), Ted Budd (R), Drew Bulecza III (R), James L. Carr Jr. (D), Robert Colon (D), Marjorie K. Eastman (R), David Flaherty (R), Kenneth Harper Jr. (R), Benjamin E. Griffiths (R), Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond (D), Constance “Lov” Johnson (D), Tobias LaGrone (D), B.K. Maginnis (D), Pat McCrory (R), Charles Kenneth Moss (R), Rett Newton (D), Lichia Sibhatu (R), Debora Tshiovo (R), Mark Walker (R), Marcus W. Williams (D)
10th Congressional District: Michael Felder (D), Pam Genant (D), Jeff Gregory (R), Michael Magnotta (R), Patrick McHenry (R), Gary Robinson (R), Richard Speer (R)
N.C. Supreme Court associate justice Seat 3: Lucy Inman (D), Richard Dietz (R)
N.C. Supreme Court associate justice Seat 5: Trey Allen (R), Sam J. Ervin IV (D), Victoria E. Prince (R), April C. Wood (R),
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 8: Julee Tate Flood (R), Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 9: Beth Freshwater Smith (R), Brad Andrew Salmon (D), Donna Stroud (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 10: Gale Murray Adams (D), John M. Tyson (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 11: Charlton L. Allen (R), Darren Jackson (D), Michael J. Stading (R)
N.C. Senate District 37: Tom Fyler (R), Vickie Sawyer (R)
N.C. House of Representatives District 84: September McCrady (D), Jeffrey C. McNeely (R)
N.C. House of Representatives District 89: Benjamin Devine (R), Kelli Weaver Moore (R), Mitchell Setzer (R)
N.C. House of Representatives District 95: Amanda B. Kotis (D), Grey Mills (R)
N.C. District Court judge District 22A Seat 1 (Iredell seat): Carole A. Hicks (R)
Iredell County Board of Commissioners: Laketha Bobish (R), Richard “Todd” Carver (R), Richard Coleman (R), Bert Connolly (R), Frank L. Johnson (D), M. Goree (D), Cindy Haynes (R), Gene Houpe (R), Angela Wokatsch Matthews (R), Larry Payne (R), Blake Palmer (R), Brad Stroud (R)
Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court: Jim Mixson (R), Barry D. Tilley (R)
Iredell County Register of Deeds: Renee L. Holland (R), Maureen P. Purcell (R)
Iredell County sheriff: Darren E. Campbell (R)
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board Of Education District 1: Ricky Driver (R), Brian Sloan (R)
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board Of Education District 3: Michelle Coffey (D), Kent Shoffner (R), Abby Trent (R), Tammy B. Wyatt (R)
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board Of Education District 5: Mike Kubiniec (R)
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board Of Education District 7: Anita Kurn (R); Lisa Meier (R)
Mooresville commissioner Ward 3: Kevin Kasel, James “Toodles” Ritchie, Tommy DeWeese
Mooresville commissioner Ward 4: Lisa M. Qualls
Statesville mayor: Jack B. Borders III, Joseph Glasgow, Constantine H. “Costi” Kutteh, Michael Johnson, Christopher M. McCormick, Beniah “Ben” McMiller, Brian Summers
Statesville councilman at-large: Roger Bejcek, Mark Goldman, Steve Johnson, William Morgan, Terry Fitzgerald Sharpe, Christopher Spraggins, Kimberly Wasson; James H. Pressly
Statesville councilman Ward 2: C.O. “Jap” Johnson
Statesville councilman Ward 3: Doris A. Allison, Oliver Louis Wilder Jr.
Statesville councilman Ward 5: Joe Hudson, John Staford.
