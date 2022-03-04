Ballots set for May 17 elections

The list of candidates is set for the upcoming May primary and municipal elections as Friday marked the end of a long, stop-and-go process that began in December.

But now, the state is set for a number of local and statewide battles to see who will be in office as Statesville, Iredell County, and North Carolina head into the coming years.

The primary and municipal elections will be May 17. Absentee voting will start March 27. The voter registration and party change deadlines are April 22, and one-stop voting starts on April 28.

Below is a list of all candidates who have filed before the noon deadline.

U.S. Senate: Greg Antoine (R), Jennifer Alexis Banwart (R), Cheri Beasley (D), Chrelle Booker (D), Lee A. Brian (R), Shannon W. Bray (Lib), Leonard L. Bryant (R), Ted Budd (R), Drew Bulecza III (R), James L. Carr Jr. (D), Robert Colon (D), Marjorie K. Eastman (R), David Flaherty (R), Kenneth Harper Jr. (R), Benjamin E. Griffiths (R), Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond (D), Constance “Lov” Johnson (D), Tobias LaGrone (D), B.K. Maginnis (D), Pat McCrory (R), Charles Kenneth Moss (R), Rett Newton (D), Lichia Sibhatu (R), Debora Tshiovo (R), Mark Walker (R), Marcus W. Williams (D)