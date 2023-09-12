Carolina BalloonFest Executive Director Don Edwards and Andrew Scott, treasurer and board member, gave a program to The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville recently.

The annual event is just around the corner, coming up Oct. 20-22. This year the title sponsor is Flow Automotive Companies.

Scott gave some history about the event that has been running for more than 45 years and is the second longest ballooning event held in the United States. National Balloon Rally Charities, dba Carolina BalloonFest, a 501c3, hosts the event every year giving back to many local nonprofits with proceeds that stay in Iredell County.

The event features morning and evening balloon ascensions, food vendors, a kids zone, arts, crafts and live entertainment. For more information visit Home (carolinaballoonfest.com).

March on Washington

At a recent meeting of The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville, Brian Summers, club member, gave a program commemorating the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington in 1963. He gave insights into the background and basis for the march and many of the organizers.

Summers spent 30 years working in Washington for various senators and working on many committees gaining much knowledge and history about Washington, D.C. Being a “history buff,” Summers has done extensive research on the March on Washington and has met many people that participated in the march.

In the program he gave little known facts about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Summers has been able to meet several of King’s family members over the years, becoming friends with them.

