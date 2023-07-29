Recently, my wife Judy, our dog Nessie, and I watched a TV program titled, “Back to the Moon,” an episode in the NOVA series on Public Television. Warning: You have to be careful when you watch PBS; you might accidently learn something. Nessie the dog was doing more sleeping than watching, as she is a terrier and therefore more concerned with things terrestrial than in things celestial.

As you should expect from the title of the program, it was about humanity’s approaching return to the lunar surface. Did you realize that it has now been almost 54 years since Neil Armstrong left his footprints (and the $38 million Lunar Rover) on the moon’s dusty surface? The date was July 20, 1969, the mission was called Apollo 11.

So far, altogether a dozen men have trod the lunar surface. We had expected, back in the early 1970s, that within a few years there would be an American colony on the moon, with an astronomical observatory free of the interference of Earth’s atmosphere and, possibly, the discovery of mineral deposits, perhaps even water, inside our sole natural satellite.

For various reasons, some of them political, the moon was not settled and explored as we thought it might be.

If you are a reader of science fiction, you may have known that the moon was explored ln several novels more than a century ago. In fact, one of the novels to which I am referring, Jules Verne’s book set in the late 1860s (and published first in 1869), has science fiction predating science fact by exactly a century!

Two books, one by the Frenchman Jules Gabriel Verne (1828-1905), and one by the Englishman Herbert George (H.G.) Wells (1866-1946), told of these literary lunar expeditions in the books respectively titled, “From the Earth to the Moon” (1865), and “The First Men in the Moon” (1901). My brother Jeff and I read the “Classics Illustrated” comic book versions of both books when we were in junior high school.

Generally speaking, Verne was more the engineer of the two writers; he was interested in the technology of the future, while Wells was more an anthropologist, concerned with how society might change as the future, and future technology, affect it.

Monsieur Verne solved the problem of getting to the moon by means of an extraordinarily large caliber, hollow artillery shell. In his book, Verne went into detail explaining how big the shell and the cannon-like hole would have to be, how much it would weigh, etc. We know now that the acceleration caused by the explosion of the amount of gunpowder or other explosive material necessary to propel the astronauts and their craft beyond Earth’s gravitation field — known as “escape velocity” — would have been enough to reduce the three passengers to a gooey, gelatinous mass. In case you were curious, or were planning a launch of your own, from the Earth’s surface, escape velocity is about 11.2 km/s, which is approximately 33 times the speed of sound, or 7 miles per second (a little over 25,000 miles per hour).

I found it interesting to note that Verne picked the launch site to be in Florida, near the city of Tampa. Tampa, as you know, is on Florida’s Gulf Coast, while Cape Canaveral is on its Atlantic Coast.

I stumbled upon one other coincidence: in Verne’s novel, two states are rivals to have the honor of being the moon voyage’s starting point: Texas and Florida. Again, presaging reality, the two states most closely associated with America’s space program are Florida, with launches emanating from Cape Kennedy (“Cape Canaveral” before 1963 and after 1973) and NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Nonetheless, Verne’s 54 voyages extraordinaire, were very popular and his novels were commercially successful.

Mr. Wells proposed a more-gentle solution to the getting to the moon problem: He envisioned painting the space capsule with a material he called “Cavorite,” which had the remarkable property of being gravity-resistant.

As the novel’s main character explains it, various substances have the ability to block radiant energy, which the character states that gravity is. So, blocking off Earth’s gravity, like blocking the sun’s rays with an opaque material, would allow the moon’s gravity to pull a capsule toward it.

In the novel, “Cavorite” is named for its eccentric inventor, Joseph Cavor, who is one of the two main characters of the book.

This Cavorite, of course, was pure fantasy, but if there had been such a substance, it would have, perhaps, gently crossed the 239,228.3 miles (385,000.6km) between Earth and her nearest neighbor. This Earth-to-Moon distance is an average, as our moon is not always the same distance away from Earth, its orbit not a perfect circle. The apogee (closest distance) of the two is 225,623 miles, while the perigee (farthest distance) is 252,088 miles. This difference in distance affects moon’s gravitational field and therefore changes the height of our ocean tides. It also makes the moon appear larger during apogee.

While not as popular as his novels “The Time Machine,” “The Invisible Man” or “The War of the Worlds,” there was an interesting and entertaining movie adaptation of “The First Men in the Moon.” The 103-minute technicolor film was produced in Britain in 1964 based on Wells’ book. I recommend it; it is probably available on a DVD.

In the movie, two male astronauts, played by Edward Judd and Lionel Jeffries, accompanied by the attractive Martha Hyer, make it to the moon as described above. There, they discover an insectoid population of moon creatures which they name “Selenites.”

I must mention that Ray Harryhausen, the film special-effects genius, contributed to the film in several areas.

Monsieur Verne is better known than Mr. Wells, as more than a few of his books have been made into Walt Disney movies. Verne also authored more books than did Wells.

Verne gave us such popular “scientific adventures” as “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea,” “Journey to the Center of the Earth” and “Around the World in Eighty Days.” There was an 1870 sequel to Verne’s first lunar book, titled “Around the Moon” which has been largely ignored. I have not read it, but plan to. You can read both of Verne’s books online for free through “Project Gutenberg,” which boasts it has 70,000 free books online.

In Verne’s first moon book, he got the apogee and perigee reversed. However, his estimate of the moon’s apogee was only about 7,000 miles off. When you are considering a voyage of some 250,000 miles, this is a small error (slightly less than 3 percent). I understand that a few years ago scientists measured the Earth-to-Moon distance to an accuracy “within a few centimeters” using a laser beam.

Verne, ever engineer-minded, went so far as to figure that the escape velocity his hollow artillery shell (space capsule) would need to have. His gigantic, hollow artillery shell (“space capsule”) would have a diameter of nine feet; it would be cast in aluminum and would weigh 19,250 pounds.

Made by North American Aviation, the actual Apollo 11 command module (CM-107) and named “Columbia,” measured 11.42 feet tall and was 12.83 feet at its widest, and weighed 12,250 pounds. The Apollo 11 rocket needed a velocity of about 25,000 miles per hour to escape Earth’s gravity. It is also interesting that the name, “Columbia,” is very close to “Columbiad,” the name of the giant cannon that shot Jules Verne’s astronauts to the moon in his 1865 sci-fi novel.