'Back to School Teacher Survival Kit' presented by Statesville Woman's Club
Members of the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club recently volunteered to put together “Back to School Teacher Survival Kit” for Iredell-Statesville School System teachers with three or fewer years of experience.

The kits were based on a poem for encouragement for the coming year and included candies, classroom supplies and a “100 GRAND” because they’re worth it.

The GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club also collected and donated snacks, books and school supplies to the Iredell-Statesville Schools English as a second language department. The snacks will be used for the ESL teachers' meeting at the beginning of the school year. The books and school supplies will be used in their classrooms.

