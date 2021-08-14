Back to school: Set expectations, listen to you child to ease their nerves as classes begin

“Communication is key. Make sure that your child knows to come to you. Look at the signs and listen,” said Albert.

Your child may encounter health risks in a school setting, including mental health issues like anxiety and physical and emotional issues like bullying. As a parent, you may never know of these issues unless you keep an open communication channel with your child.

“Explain to your child the importance of communication. Ensure that they know to tell a trusted adult about bullying or any other safety issues at school, whether they tell you as a parent, their teacher, or the school system’s safety officer,” said Albert.

According to Albert, many school-aged children that have stomachaches are really just experiencing anxiety.

“The parent will often get expensive work-ups and see several specialists when in reality, their child just felt anxious,” she said.

Anxiety can stem from a variety of sources, including a problem that may have happened at school or an incident with their friends. Establishing open communication outlets where your child can confide in you makes all the difference.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}