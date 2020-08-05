Back to school drive set for Saturday at Signal Hill Mall

Iredell COAST is hosting it's 6th Annual School Supply Drive on Saturday and this year, the drive part is worth emphasizing.

Parents of students from kindergarten to 8th grade are encouraged to drive up to the Signal Hill Mall parking lot area near the former JC Penney's store on Saturday and pick up supplies. COAST stated it was first come, first serve, and would run between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. People are asked to stay in their cars and the volunteers of Iredell COAST will load the free bag of supplies.

"We’re thankful to be able to host this event annually as a small way of giving back to our community. Most of the events and fundraisers we host each year are to benefit our Community Outreach Program in which the school drive is a large part of. It allows us to fulfill our duties as a nonprofit and allows us the sense of knowing we’ve helped folks," Iredell COAST Executive Director Joshua McCrary said.

In previous years, COAST handed out supplies from their re-sale shop at the I-40 Flea Market, but precautions with the coronavirus forced a chance of plans for COAST. And unfortunately, the pandemic has impacted their efforts to collect supplies, too.

"In years past we’ve collected thousands of dollars of supplies whereas this year it was closer to $500. We set a small goal of helping 200 children this year, where we’ve done over 1,000 in the past. This is due to the nature of the virus and the impact it has had on us as an organization and as a community," McCrary said.

The organization is taking donations online at www.iredellcoast.com.

