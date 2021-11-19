Back issues of newspapers now available online and microfilm

The back issues of the Iredell Citizen newspaper are now available to be read online. On June 3, 2021 all 533 issues of the paper went online at https://www.digitalnc.org/newspapers/iredell-citizen-statesville-n-c/. Images of each page of the paper along with a search engine to help find articles that appeared can now be viewed online for free. You can also get to it by going to www.digitalnc.org and clicking on “Newspapers” and just scrolling down the page until you see the Iredell Citizen listed.
The first issue published of the Citizen was on April 15, 1998. The Iredell Citizen would continue for a little more than 10 years until the Great Recession and a reduction in advertising revenue forced the paper to shut down in 2008. The last issue of the paper went out on June 26, 2008. The Citizen’s publisher and editor Robert “Bob” Plyler later donated bound copies of the paper to the library.
I always say yesterday’s newspaper is next week’s history book. The library’s Local History Department has 2,224 reels of microfilm of newspapers. The earliest paper we have that gave Iredell County news was The Western Carolinian out of Salisbury which starts with a Jan. 13, 1820 issue.
The earliest Statesville paper we have on film is the Iredell Express starting with a Dec. 3, 1858 issue. The first Landmark is June 19, 1874. The first Statesville Record is Sept. 3, 1931. The first Statesville Record and Landmark after the merger is May 6, 1954. The Mooresville Enterprise starts with a Jan. 1, 1904 issue while the Mooresville Tribune begins on July 11, 1940.
There have been many other local newspapers in the past such as The American, The Mascot, and the Statesville Sentinel that we have on film. Newspapers have played a major role in Iredell’s history and continue to do so today. A newspaper delivers information you just can’t find on the Internet.
The Record and Landmark and the Mooresville Tribune provide local news coverage on the city councils, commissioners, and school board meetings along with reports on accidents, fires, public announcements, high school sports, weddings, obituaries, advertising, and more. You can find some of that on the Internet, but not all of it and unlike the Internet, when you buy a newspaper you actually have a document in your hand.
Seeing your name in the paper or a family member or friend’s name is always going to be special. People collect and cherish newspapers that contain articles about their kid scoring in a high school football game, or making the honor roll at school. People clip articles, birth and wedding announcements, and obituaries all the time.
I have people complain about mistakes in the newspaper, but a paper’s mistake is an honest mistake unlike the Internet, where misinformation is intentionally put online. The Internet can be a great source of information, but you have to consider the source and what their credentials are.
The Internet does have some great databases which the library subscribes to at https://iredell.lib.nc.us/35/Research-Learning.
In the past, a library Reference Department was all about texts that provided factual information. Mardi Durham, the reference librarian in Statesville, though says there are websites and databases she considers far more accurate and reliable than any print resource for most of the common questions she gets asked.
“Printed reference materials were outdated before we could even receive them. We used to get print resources such as “Statistical Abstracts of the United States” and the data would often be five years old because it would take so long to compile and be sent to the publisher and then to the printer.”
Mardi points out that “If the websites/databases just contain data then there is less room for bias. The bias comes when the data is interpreted. Online databases can be updated daily so the information doesn’t age out.”
Joel Reese is the local history librarian at the Iredell County Public Library.