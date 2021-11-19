Back issues of newspapers now available online and microfilm

The back issues of the Iredell Citizen newspaper are now available to be read online. On June 3, 2021 all 533 issues of the paper went online at https://www.digitalnc.org/newspapers/iredell-citizen-statesville-n-c/. Images of each page of the paper along with a search engine to help find articles that appeared can now be viewed online for free. You can also get to it by going to www.digitalnc.org and clicking on “Newspapers” and just scrolling down the page until you see the Iredell Citizen listed.

The first issue published of the Citizen was on April 15, 1998. The Iredell Citizen would continue for a little more than 10 years until the Great Recession and a reduction in advertising revenue forced the paper to shut down in 2008. The last issue of the paper went out on June 26, 2008. The Citizen’s publisher and editor Robert “Bob” Plyler later donated bound copies of the paper to the library.

I always say yesterday’s newspaper is next week’s history book. The library’s Local History Department has 2,224 reels of microfilm of newspapers. The earliest paper we have that gave Iredell County news was The Western Carolinian out of Salisbury which starts with a Jan. 13, 1820 issue.